OSU football notebook: Several position battles taking shape during leadup to Saturday scrimmage

Oregon State went through some more install on Thursday after having what Smith called “a couple of really good” practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said he likes where the offense is at in terms of installation at this point, but there will likely be things that they add specifically for each opponent once games begin.

Wideout group is deep

Even with the departure of Isaiah Hodgins to the NFL, the Beavers look to be relatively loaded at the wide receiver position.

The group of Beaver pass-catchers is deep, and features players with a variety of skill sets. As of now, the first group of receivers has typically been Trevon Bradford, Kolby Taylor and Champ Flemings, according to Smith.

But Tyjon Lindsey, Zeriah Beason and Jesiah Irish are all running with the ones at times, too, and Oregon State will be able to mix-and-match a lot of talented players at the position. Smith said the Beavers are planning to consistently play five or six guys.

“Those guys rotate so much, the ones and the twos look pretty similar,” Smith said.

Lightbourn locking up punter job