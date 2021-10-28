OSU football: Noyer continues to be a leader despite reduced role

Sam Noyer went through what had to be a discouraging time at the beginning of the football season.
The quarterback from Beaverton transferred this summer to Oregon State from Colorado, where he spent four seasons and led the Buffaloes to four straight wins to open the 2020 season on his way to all-conference recognition.
Then Noyer played well enough in OSU’s preseason camp to be named the Beavers’ starter in the season opener at Purdue. But not much went right on the field after that.
He was 10-for-21 passing for 94 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against the Boilermakers and was replaced in the second half by teammate Chance Nolan.
Noyer led two third-quarter drives in the third game of the season against Idaho, with one possession ending in a touchdown and the other in an interception.
But besides that, he’s been relegated to being the best teammate he can be. According to Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith, Noyer has done that.
“Number one, the guy has been a leader. Positive. Working not just with the quarterbacks, but really that offense,” Smith told the media Thursday. “On the sideline during the games bringing great energy, dialed into adjustments. So I think he’s handled it really well. Still gets a bunch of reps in practice and is well prepared each wake to get in the game if he’s called upon.”
Smith says Noyer has shown maturity and leadership skills while dealing with a difficult situation.
“Yeah, because it’s disappointing,” the coach said. “He’s a competitive kid. He’s a good player. And not he’s not out there playing. That’s tough to handle. He’d handled it like a pro.”
Noyer remains an option for second string on the Beavers’ depth chart at quarterback along with Tristan Gebbia and Sam Vidlak as Oregon State (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) heads to California (2-5, 1-3) looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
The Golden Bears certainly have OSU's attention despite a sub-.500 record. A quick look at Cal’s game results shows a competitive slate.
Four of the team’s five losses have come by a combined 14 points, including an overtime defeat at Washington five weeks ago.
“They’ve had opportunities in every game, down to the wire to flip their win-loss record,” Smith said. “They took the Ducks down to the wire (24-17 loss at No. 7 Oregon), had a nice win last week (26-3 at home versus Colorado). TCU, they lose by two but they don’t get a two-point conversion. They’re right in these things. You look at UW, they went into overtime and they had first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. We know this team plays quality football. So many opportunities to have a winning record right now and they’re going to give us all they can handle.”
Oregon State is in uncharted territory under Smith. The Beavers were a combined 9-22 overall and 7-18 in conference play the previous three seasons under their current head coach.
This year has been different, as OSU is finding a way to win most of the close games.
Smith says it always feels better when you win, and the days following a victory are a little brighter. But he appreciates the way his players have gone about their work in helping make the season a positive one.
“We’ve been business-like in our approach, recognizing if you want to have that feeling again you’ve got to prepare really well,” Smith said. “So whatever team it was the previous week, we’re back to work starting on Monday.”
Nolan’s progress
Smith said Nolan is improving some of the mechanics and technique that have led to some fumbles or a chance to make plays in the passing game.
Nolan completed 14 of 19 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in last week’s win against Utah.
“He’s made some strides and it’s a point of emphasis,” Smith said. “Any time you play quarterback, you have the ball in your hands on almost every snap and you want to be great with it. At the same time, I don’t want him overthinking, ‘I’ve got to squeeze this ball super tight.’ We need his eyes down the field making some big-time throws. He’s working at it and we feel good where he’s headed.”
Injuries
Smith said Thursday that defensive lineman Simon Sandberg should be able to return Saturday, while wide receiver Makiya Tongue is likely to miss another game. Both did not play against Utah.
