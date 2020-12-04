OSU football: Offensive line has stepped up as Beavers' unsung heroes

Oregon State’s offensive line doesn’t have a player as talented as Kayvon Thibodeaux. It doesn’t have one as physical as Noah Sewell.
On paper, those two players and the rest of Oregon’s star-studded defense should have steamrolled the Beavers’ offensive front last Friday. And yet, Oregon State’s unheralded O-line did what it has done all year: executed the game plan and found a way to be better than it was the week before as it pushed Oregon State to a thrilling upset win.
With the season now past the halfway point, the Beavers’ group of offensive lineman have been the unsung heroes for a team that is overachieving and turning heads in the Pac-12. A band of two- and three-star recruits has blossomed into one of the best run-blocking groups in the conference, seemingly overnight.
“I think we have really good chemistry between all of us,” starting center Nathan Eldridge said. “We’re all very close. It’s just a really good group of guys. Hard-working guys that want to get better and want to be great.”
The Beavers won the battle in the trenches handily against an Oregon defense that prides itself on its physicality up front. And best might still be yet to come from the group.
“We want them to be the best around, and we’re not there yet,” Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said. “There’s a lot of things we’ve got to keep working at. I don’t judge it as far as ‘this is the end goal.’ I think our goal is to get better every week. The good thing with this group is they know how to work. They want to work. I think every game so far we’ve been a little bit better than the last game. We’ve just got to continue that.”
Against Oregon, the Beavers rolled out a starting offensive line of Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Eldridge, Keli’i Montibon and Brandon Kipper.
Gray, a former three-star recruit, is arguably the most talented of the bunch but is a redshirt freshman who is learning on the fly during his first year protecting the blind side of Oregon State’s quarterbacks. Levengood, Oregon State’s most versatile lineman, was expected to be a do-it-all backup this season but played so well in training camp that he earned the starting left guard spot.
Eldridge, the ‘old man’ of the group, is a grad transfer from Arizona who battled injuries most of last season but was named the Pac-12’s offensive lineman of the week for his work at center against Oregon. Montibon wasn’t expected to start against the Ducks; Nous Keonounbaum has had a standout season at right guard but was a late scratch due to COVID-19 testing protocols. So Montibon stepped up in his place and played the game of his life.
Kipper was a two-star recruit out of Nampa, Idaho — as an outside linebacker — and spent his freshman season playing at Hawaii. He transferred to Oregon State and has settled in as a two-year starter at right tackle for the Beavers.
That group of once-unheralded players is light-years ahead of where many expected them to be this season.
“(Oregon) was a pretty impressive defensive front and I thought our guys came out and played physically,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “Did a nice job in the run game and I thought we improved in pass protection… We got into the two-minute drill and those guys were able to protect and allow Tristan to make some throws and move the ball down the field.”
Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released a ranking of all 127 FBS offensive lines in the nation.
The Beavers came in at 38 — trailing just Washington (16), USC (20), Oregon (32) and Washington State (37). PFF noted that the Beavers rank 18th in run blocking this season and just 93rd in pass blocking.
The effort that Michalczik demands of his group and the meticulous practice environment he has created has gone a long way toward helping the improvement the Beavers have made since the start of the year.
“We’ll run a series and then go to the sideline and talk about what went right, what went wrong, what we can fix,” Gray said. “The communication is always there with this group. It’s been a big help.”
The offensive line paved the way for Jermar Jefferson to run for a season-high 231 yards on 29 carries against Oregon. And yet, Michalczik noted that the team left some things on the table in the run game and he critiqued that fact that the line left quarterback Tristan Gebbia exposed to hits far too often.
“That stats part, well, I’m kind of old school where the only stat that matters is the one on the scoreboard at the end of the game,” Michalczik said. “But I really respect how these guys competed, the drive they have, and the way they were willing to work. That, for an o-line coach, is priority number one. So it’s pretty cool to see.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!