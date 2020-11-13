OSU football: Old friends Jonathan Smith and Jimmy Lake set to face off Saturday

Instead of trying to prepare for four different quarterbacks, the Beavers will instead turn their efforts toward familiarizing themselves with the schemes of first-year Washington offensive coordinator John Donavon.

That is easier said than done, though. Donavon last coached at the college level in 2015 while serving as offensive coordinator at Penn State. Since then, he has been coaching in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive assistant. The Huskies were scheduled to face California last weekend to open the season, but that game was declared a no contest after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19.

So Oregon State’s coaches have been watching tape from Donavon’s Penn State days, as well as film of UW from last season in order to evaluate its personnel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re trying to prepare for whatever they throw at us and we’ll kind of adjust and adapt,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “It will be that kind of a game as we see how they wanna play the game and what style. Then we need to adjust on defense probably more than usual.”