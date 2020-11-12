OSU football: One player has tested positive for COVID-19, three others quarantining

One Oregon State football player has tested positive for COVID-19, and three others players are in quarantine.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said Thursday that the player tested positive earlier this week. The four players will remain in quarantine for up to 14 days from when the positive test occurred.

“I will tell you that we are absolutely playing Saturday, so no issue there,” Barnes said.

Barnes said that “over the last couple of days” the Beavers have not had any more positive tests.

The school will provide a list of players who are unavailable due to the coronavirus on Saturday, prior to the Beavers’ 8 p.m. kick in Seattle against Washington. Barnes said it was not one specific position group that was affected by the positive case.

Oregon State is the fifth Pac-12 football program to register a positive coronavirus test this season. The conference has seen its schedule drastically altered by the virus recently; last weekend, games between Washington and California, and Utah and Arizona were canceled due to positive cases.