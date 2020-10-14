OSU football: Onesimus Clarke will reportedly opt out of 2020 season

Oregon State has had its first player opt out of the 2020 football season.
According to reports from the Oregonian/OregonLive, Onesimus Clarke has opted out of playing for the Beavers this fall. Clarke has yet to announce anything on social media. As of Tuesday morning, Clarke was still listed on the Beavers’ 2020 roster.
A redshirt junior who was thought to be in the mix for the starting left guard spot, Clarke’s absence this season would add more uncertainty to an Oregon State offensive line that is aiming to replace three starters from last year’s squad.
On Tuesday, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said that Nous Keobounnam, last year’s starting center, has been getting reps at both guard spots in the early part of fall camp. As has Korbin Sorenson, a grad transfer from Portland State.
When asked about Clarke, Smith simply said he has been unavailable to practice and did not elaborate further.
Clarke, from Waianae, Hawaii, made two starts for the Beavers last season. Per NCAA rules, he would retain his scholarship for the 2020-21 season if he were to opt out.
While Clarke is believed to be the first OSU player to opt out of playing this season, plenty of players throughout the Pac-12 have elected to do so in the previous weeks.
Oregon star offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive back Jevon Holland have both done so, as has Washington linebacker Joe Tryon, among others.
