OSU football: Pac-12 unveils revised, flexible 2020 schedule

In a conference call with reporters Friday, conference commissioner Larry Scott said he is “cautiously optimistic” that there will be a season and says he feels obligated to give the Pac-12’s student every chance of having one.

The conference has not yet determined a defining standard for if and when teams would need to cancel a game in the case of an outbreak, according to Oregon State senior associate athletic director of sports medicine Doug Aukerman.

Barnes admitted that if Oregon State is not able to have fans at home games, the school will be facing a large revenue hit. The school has projected losses of anywhere from $8.5 million, to $50 million in revenue depending on the severity of lost ticket sales and television revenue — the later of which could occur if the school did not play any games at all this season.

“Without fans, it’s a multi-million dollar hit on top of what we’ve already taken,” Barnes said. “There are things we’re doing to — if we aren’t playing with fans — try to generate some other revenues.”

Even with the most thorough of plans in place, much of what occurs this season will be outside the control of the AD’s and conference powers-that-be.