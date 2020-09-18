OSU football: Pac-12 will decide on college football season on Thursday

There is increasing optimism that the Pac-12 Conference will have a football season in 2020 after all.
When might it begin? Well, the answer to that is still unclear and won’t be revealed until next week.
The conference chancellors and presidents met Friday but did not reach a verdict on a start date to the season, as several member schools are still awaiting clearance to practice and play from local health authorities.
“The Pac-12 CEO Group had an informative and productive meeting earlier today,” the conference said in a statement Friday evening. We plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24 to make a decision regarding possible return to play prior to January 1. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making.”
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Friday morning and said he would not urge the commissioners to vote on whether or not to resume sports this fall.
But he acknowledged that “hurdles have been cleared” in Oregon and California that could lead to the Pac-12 aligning with the rest of college football’s power conferences to begin play before the previously scheduled start date of Jan. 1, 2021.
Earlier this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown granted an exemption to the Oregon Health Authority’s sports guidance for both Oregon State University and University of Oregon, giving both schools clearance at the state level to practice.
The state will require the Pac-12 to provide written operating procedures for the upcoming season and says it cannot move forward in the process until that happens. OHA has yet to receive that from the conference, a spokesperson for Gov. Brown’s office confirmed on Friday.
On Thursday, Benton County gave the go-ahead to OSU to begin full-contact practices, and UO received the same clearance from Lane County.
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has also given clearance at the state level for California schools to begin full practices, and USC and UCLA athletic directors had a productive meeting with Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday that resulted in both schools being cleared to practice, according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News.
The path for the Pac-12’s other two other California schools, Stanford and Cal Berkeley, to receive clearance is still unclear, though.
When reached by email, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County provided the following statement in regards to Stanford: “We understand that Stanford University Athletics is in the process of evaluating its options, and state law requires the university to submit a detailed plan in order to move forward with team sports.
"We will review the plan once it is made available, and welcome dialogue to determine whether or not there is a way to facilitate team practice and games (without spectators) in a manner that minimizes risk to players, team staff and the public similar to what has been accomplished with professional sports teams in Santa Clara County.”
As of Friday, there was still no word from Alameda County, where Cal Berkeley is located, as to whether or not the school has received clearance from local health agencies to begin practicing.
A spokesperson from the county did not immediately respond to questions regarding Cal's approval at the county level.
The path to a 2020 season was cleared when the conference announced on Sept. 3 that it had struck a deal with Quidel Corporation to conduct daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes, with hopes that all 12 member schools would have testing machines on campus by the end of September.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!