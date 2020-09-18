OSU football: Pac-12 will decide on college football season on Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is increasing optimism that the Pac-12 Conference will have a football season in 2020 after all.

When might it begin? Well, the answer to that is still unclear and won’t be revealed until next week.

The conference chancellors and presidents met Friday but did not reach a verdict on a start date to the season, as several member schools are still awaiting clearance to practice and play from local health authorities.

“The Pac-12 CEO Group had an informative and productive meeting earlier today,” the conference said in a statement Friday evening. We plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24 to make a decision regarding possible return to play prior to January 1. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making.”

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Friday morning and said he would not urge the commissioners to vote on whether or not to resume sports this fall.