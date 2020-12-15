OSU football: Patience pays off as Tre'Shaun Harrison stars in Oregon State debut

When Tre’Shaun Harrison stepped onto the Reser Stadium turf last Saturday, and it had been 377 days since he had last played in a college football game.
For months, the Oregon State wide receiver has grinded away at practice, showed up for team meetings and tried to stay sharp as he patiently waited for the opportunity to suit up on game day.
At long last, that opportunity came over the weekend and he made sure to make the most of it.
Harrison was Oregon State’s leading receiver and pulled down five catches for 91 yards in a close loss to Stanford Saturday. It was an impactful debut for a player that many Beaver fans have been excited to see play since he announced last January that he was headed to Corvallis.
“I don’t even know how to explain the feeling, honestly. It was just amazing,” Harrison said Tuesday.
Harrison’s strong debut was even more significant due to the fact that the Beavers were playing without starting receivers Trevon Bradford and Champ Flemings, and their third starter, Kolby Taylor, was playing through an injury.
In their absence, Harrison burst onto the scene and made it apparent that one of the team’s best playmakers has been limited to the scout team all season.
“It was awesome, man, I was happy for him,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “It’s always frustrating when you get to work with a guy in spring ball and in training camp and you get to see some of those glimpses of what he can do. But you get him back out there and I know he was excited to be back and going. It was awesome to see him make some of those plays and hopefully that can continue.”
The reason it took Harrison so long to see the field can be chalked up to NCAA transfer rules. A junior in eligibility, Harrison spent the first two seasons of his career at Florida State and appeared in 24 games with the Seminoles. He elected to transfer prior to his junior year and decided on Oregon State as his next destination.
But he was unable to play during the Beavers’ first five games because, by NCAA rules, he had to sit out one full academic year after enrolling at the school. Winter term ended at Oregon State last week, meaning Harrison was finally good to go — as was fellow transfer Trey Lowe, who also played on Saturday.
The Beavers don’t lack talented pass-catchers; if anything, there are a few players in the receiver room that Lindgren and position coach Kefense Hynson would probably be happy to give more playing time.
But after Harrison’s electric debut, it’s apparent that he brings something a bit different to the team.
“I think his explosive play ability and his ability to get downfield stand out,” Lindgren said. “Not to say some of our other guys can’t do that. But he brings a little bit more length and height in some areas than some of the other guys that we have… I think his ability to stretch the field showed up on Saturday and hopefully that will continue this weekend.”
During the second quarter, Harrison broke loose on a fade route for a 61-yard catch. It was the longest reception of the season by an Oregon State player and provided an instant jolt for an offense that hasn’t been very dynamic in the pass game this season.
Harrison’s big-play ability could be the perfect complement for the strong arm of quarterback Chance Nolan. It’s no coincidence that the duo looked so in sync Saturday; they spent much of the season linking up together with Oregon State’s second unit.
Nolan ran with the backups during practice until starter Tristan Gebbia went down with a season-ending injury, and Harrison was right there with him until it became apparent a few weeks back that he and Lowe would be eligible to play the last two games of the year. After that, Nolan and Harrison began taking extra reps together after practice.
Those weeks with the reserves were crucial for the duo to build up chemistry and timing. By the time they took the field Saturday, Nolan and Harrison looked totally dialed in.
“Tre’shaun was a stud for us making catches all over the field,” Nolan said after the Stanford game. “He's a speedy, big, physical receiver who runs great routes. It's awesome having him out there and having him as a weapon, especially with a couple of other receivers injured.”
On the first snap of the game, Lindgren ran a play to get Harrison the ball on a slant route to help get the player comfortable in his first game back.
“I appreciate the coaches for calling that play and helping me get going early,” Harrison said. “It just helped jumpstart my game.”
Harrison hopes his debut will be the first of many big games in Corvallis. It’s been a long road to this point for the former 4-star recruit.
At 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Harrison was tabbed by 247 Sports as the No. 2 player in the state of Washington in the class of 2017 and the No. 4 athlete nationally. He played from the get-go at Florida State, but didn’t feel that the chances he was being given by the Seminoles coaching staff were enough to help him with his ultimate goal of reaching the NFL.
Making the move from Tallahassee to Corvallis meant a stark difference in culture, and a step backward in terms of exposure. But Harrison felt that Oregon State provided the perfect setting for the second act of his college career.
“It was close to home, so I have my family supporting me,” Harrison said. “It’s a good place to just focus on yourself. Focus on your craft and get better each and every day with your guys. I don’t feel like there’s that many distractions out here. I felt like it was the best place for me at the time.”
The opportunity to opt out of the season was there for Harrison. He could have elected to skip this year and still return in 2021 as a junior in eligibility, and not many people would have blamed him. Trudging through a season of practices without the reward of playing on Saturday’s is a thankless task, and even more so in 2020 when players are subject to daily coronavirus testing.
But opting out never crossed Harrison’s mind. Now, his patience has paid off.
“I was motivated. Because at the end of the day, I’ve got dreams and aspirations to play at the next level,” Harrison said. “So practicing is just getting me one step closer to my goals. If I had gone home and opted out this season, I wouldn't have gotten as much work. I wouldn’t have been prepared to have the game that I had last week."
