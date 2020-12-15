OSU football: Patience pays off as Tre'Shaun Harrison stars in Oregon State debut

In their absence, Harrison burst onto the scene and made it apparent that one of the team’s best playmakers has been limited to the scout team all season.

“It was awesome, man, I was happy for him,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “It’s always frustrating when you get to work with a guy in spring ball and in training camp and you get to see some of those glimpses of what he can do. But you get him back out there and I know he was excited to be back and going. It was awesome to see him make some of those plays and hopefully that can continue.”

The reason it took Harrison so long to see the field can be chalked up to NCAA transfer rules. A junior in eligibility, Harrison spent the first two seasons of his career at Florida State and appeared in 24 games with the Seminoles. He elected to transfer prior to his junior year and decided on Oregon State as his next destination.

But he was unable to play during the Beavers’ first five games because, by NCAA rules, he had to sit out one full academic year after enrolling at the school. Winter term ended at Oregon State last week, meaning Harrison was finally good to go — as was fellow transfer Trey Lowe, who also played on Saturday.