OSU football: 'Patient' Fisher takes advantage of a larger role

Kyrei Fisher called his long wait for a more prominent role on the Oregon State defense “a roller coaster.”

The inside linebacker was just a few days from coming to Corvallis and completing his transfer from Arkansas in 2019 when he was injured in a car accident, keeping him out until the sixth game of the Beavers’ season.

Last year, Fisher missed multiple games due to COVID-19 contract tracing within the OSU football program.

He had shown the potential to make plays, but it wasn’t until the 10th game of this season, at home against Stanford, that he was thrust into the spotlight with teammate and leading tackler Avery Roberts out with an injury.

Fisher took advantage of that opportunity, recording nine tackles and three quarterback hurries in a 35-14 victory that made the Beavers bowl eligible for the first time in eight years.

“It’s been a learning experience, and it’s been good though because I’ve been able to watch Avery and Omar (Speights),” Fisher said of the teammates who have played in front of him. “I’ve been able to learn from (interim defensive coordinator Trent) Bray. I’ve been able to learn new skills. It’s been definitely a learning experience and it has taught me to be patient, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything because I’m ready.”

He’ll try to be ready again in Saturday’s LA Bowl against Utah State because Roberts will not play after having minor surgery recently.

When asked to compare Fisher to Roberts, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection, Bray said Fisher “cuts it loose a little bit more, which can be a good thing. We’ve got to hone him in assignment-wise, but he’s done a good over the last couple weeks of doing that. He’s gotten more playing time. But when he pressures and blitzes, he can pack a punch and do some stuff that way.”

A communication major from Tulsa, Oklahoma, with five siblings, Fisher is the son of the late Deatrick Darnell Fisher, his Oregon State bio states. In a 2017 article, Kyrei Fisher told an Arkansas reporter that his father, who passed away in 2006, “keeps me going.” Fisher promised his father that he would graduate high school, get his college degree and play in the NFL.

“If I told you my life story you would realize why I’m patient,” said Fisher, who added Monday that he would share that story at a later time. “My life has been a lot of tests. That’s why I’ve got it tatted on me, battle tested. I’ve been through a lot that’s set me up for moments like these. I would absolutely say I’m a patient person.”

Bray, Oregon State’s assistant head coach who oversees the linebackers, took over as interim defensive coordinator before the Nov. 13 Stanford game. Fisher said he and Bray have “a great relationship” and that it hasn’t changed since Bray took on a larger coaching role.

“So no matter if I’m starting or not he’s always going to coach me the same as he coaches Avery, as he coaches Omar,” Fisher said. “He’s going to coach me hard and make sure I’m being precise on the practice field. That transition is still the same. He’s still coaching me the same as if any other week.”

Making strides

Bray, a former OSU football player, said he’s seen the defense improve since the coaching change was made.

The Beavers allowed 24 combined points in the two games immediately after the switch. In the regular season-ending loss at Oregon, Bray said there was a combination of some busted coverages not evident in the previous games and the Ducks making some plays.

“Just the energy and physicality they played with has been dramatically different. Tighter and challenging more in coverage has been great,” Bray said of the improvement. “We’ve just got to keep building on that and keep improving on that and making people earn stuff. That’s the biggest thing. Make them earn it. They make a play, that’s fine. We’ve got to make them earn it and challenge them on everything.”

As far as what still needs to improve, Bray said it’s consistently being able to perform the tasks where strides have been made. He said it’s a mentality that takes time to develop.

“I just think we’ve done what we’ve been doing, but us being more consistent is what helps,” added OSU cornerback Rejzohn Wright of the progress since the defensive coaching move. “As long as we’re consistent we’ll be fine.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

