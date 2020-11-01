OSU football position preview — Defensive line

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Next up: the defensive line.
Who is gone:
Charles Moore, Conner Warick, LaMone Williams, Elu Aydon
Who is back:
James Rawls, R-So., Jordan Whittley, R-Sr., Kelsen Hennessy, R-Fr., Evan Bennett, R-Fr., Cory Stover, R-Fr., Sebastian Briski, R-So., Jeromy Reichner, R-Sr., Keishon Dawkins, R-So., Simon Sandberg, R-Jr., Alexander Skelton, R-Jr., Cody Anderson, R-Jr., Isaac Hodgins, Jr.,
Who is new:
Sione Lolohea, Fr., Tavis Shippen, R-So.,
Outlook:
Last season, the Beavers showed a ton of improvement along the defensive front compared to where they were at just a few seasons ago. They will hope to take another step forward this season, but already have a few absences that could make that difficult. Whitley was expected to be an impact player for the Beavers but has not been practicing this fall as he deals with a tumor in his heart. Coach Jonathan Smith has not ruled Whitley out for the season, but he is out indefinitely.
Reichner, a senior defensive end has also not been involved with the Beavers this fall. Smith will not comment on whether he is injured or has opted out of the season, but simply said he has not been available. Reichner is still listed on Oregon State’s roster.
Even with those two absences, though, the Beavers still have plenty of experienced returns who could help the defense make a big leap. Sandberg has had a great camp, according to teammates and coaches, and seems to be healthy after battling injuries last season. He could be Oregon State’s most effective pass rusher. Hodgins is a two-year starter and could make a massive impact this fall, and Cody Anderson could be due for a breakout season.
Projected depth chart:
Defensive tackle — Bennett, Skelton
Defensive end — Hodgins, Anderson
Defensive end — Sandberg, Rawls
