OSU football position preview — Inside linebackers

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Next up: the inside linebackers

Who is gone:

Shermar Smith

Who is back:

Kyrei Fisher, R-Jr., Jack Colletto, R-Jr., Michael Erhart, R-Fr., Avery Roberts, R-Jr., Omar Speights, So., Doug Taumoelau, R-Sr., Luke Leonnig, R-Sr., Noah Seumalo, R-Jr.

Who is new:

Junior Walling, Fr., John Miller, Fr., Jontae Allen, Fr., Porter Phillips, Fr.

Outlook:

The inside linebacker group figures to be one of the strongest areas for an Oregon State defense that could be much improved this season. The Beavers bring almost everybody back from last year’s group. They have talented playmakers at the starting spots and they have plenty of proven players among the reserves.