OSU football position preview — Inside linebackers

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Next up: the inside linebackers
Who is gone:
Shermar Smith
Who is back:
Kyrei Fisher, R-Jr., Jack Colletto, R-Jr., Michael Erhart, R-Fr., Avery Roberts, R-Jr., Omar Speights, So., Doug Taumoelau, R-Sr., Luke Leonnig, R-Sr., Noah Seumalo, R-Jr.
Who is new:
Junior Walling, Fr., John Miller, Fr., Jontae Allen, Fr., Porter Phillips, Fr.
Outlook:
The inside linebacker group figures to be one of the strongest areas for an Oregon State defense that could be much improved this season. The Beavers bring almost everybody back from last year’s group. They have talented playmakers at the starting spots and they have plenty of proven players among the reserves.
Speights was a star for the Beavers last season and made numerous freshman All-American teams. That was as a true freshman; he figures to only be better in 2020 with a year under his belt. Roberts was a top-100 recruit out of high school and settled in Corvallis nicely in 2019, leading the Beavers with 83 tackles.
Fisher, Colletto and Taumoelau make for a more than serviceable backup unit. Even Oregon State’s true freshmen have shone during fall camp; Miller, a former Tualatin High star, has been one of the newcomers who coach Jonathan Smith constantly mentions when asked which freshman could contribute this season. Expect Oregon State to be more than solid at the linebacker spots.
Projected depth chart:
Starters — Speights, Roberts
Backups — Fisher, Taumoelau
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
