OSU football position preview — Offensive line

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Next up: the offensive line.
Who is gone:
Blake Brandel — All Pac-12 second team in 2019, started 48 consecutive games for Oregon State. Gus Lavaka — All Pac-12 second team in 2019. Clay Cordasco — started all 12 games for Beavers in 2019. Travis Mackay,
Who is back:
Keli’i Montibon, R-Sr., Rob Vanderlaan, R-So., Tanner Miller, R-Fr., Nathan Eldridge, R-Sr., Onesimus Clarke, R-Jr. (has opted out of playing in 2020), Joshua Gray, R-Fr., Brandon Kipper, R-Jr., Nous Keobounnam, R-Sr., Jake Levengood, R-So., Brock Wellsfry, R-Jr., Nick Suing, R-Fr., Brian Espinoza, Fr., Thomas Sio, R-Fr., Jaelen Bush, R-Jr. Dakota Napierkowski, R-Jr.
Who is new:
Jacob Ferenczi, Fr., Marco Brewer, R-So., Joe Quillin, R-Fr., Korbin Sorensen, R-Sr., Cooper Darling, Fr., Tyler Moranao, Fr., Taliese Fuaga, Fr.,
Outlook:
Replacing three starters along the offensive front won’t be an easy task. The Beavers have been able to rely on Brandel at left tackle for four years and are now replacing him with Gray, a player who has played one college football game in his career. But head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michlczik have been ecstatic with the progress of Gray this fall and they love his athleticism.
They were comfortable enough with Gray on the left side to keep Kipper, arguably Oregon State’s best linemen, at the right tackle position. Eldridge is in his second year with the Beavers and has locked up the starting center position. The starting guard spots are still up in the air but could be decided as soon as this weekend. Some combination of Montibon, Keobounnam, Jake Levengood and Sorensen will likely assume those two spots.
Projected depth chart:
Left tackle — Gray, Bush
Left guard — Sorensen, Montibon
Center — Eldridge, Keobounnam
Right guard — Keobounnam, Levengood
Right tackle — Kipper, Brewer
