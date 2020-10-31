OSU football position preview — Offensive line

They were comfortable enough with Gray on the left side to keep Kipper, arguably Oregon State’s best linemen, at the right tackle position. Eldridge is in his second year with the Beavers and has locked up the starting center position. The starting guard spots are still up in the air but could be decided as soon as this weekend. Some combination of Montibon, Keobounnam, Jake Levengood and Sorensen will likely assume those two spots.