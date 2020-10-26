OSU football position preview — Quarterback

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. First up: the quarterbacks.
Who is gone:
Jake Luton: 28 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2714 yards on 62% passing over 11 games in 2019.
Who is back:
Tristan Gebbia, R-Jr., Nick Moore, R-Jr., Jackson Chryst, R-Fr.
Who is new:
Chance Nolan, R-So., Ben Gulbranson, Fr.
Outlook:
All fall, Jonathan Smith and Oregon State’s coaching staff have preached consistency to their quarterbacks. Whoever wins the starting job is going to need to take care of the football and manage the offense, much like Luton did last season.
It took longer than some may have expected, but it appears that Gebbia has emerged as the man for the job. During Oregon State’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Gebbia ran the show, leading three straight scoring drives to start the day.
The Beavers’ coaching staff admitted that they had some concerns with his throwing accuracy during the early part of camp, but Gebbia has erased those doubts and showed total control of the offense against an OSU defense that is much improved from last season.
Smith insisted as recently as a week ago that it was still a four-man competition, but Gebbia got the lion's share of the first string snaps Saturday. Nolan struggled with the second unit, but showed some positives once he linked up with the first-string offensive line. OSU’s coaches like his athleticism and ability to work outside the pocket, and it sounds as though he is learning the offense quickly.
Moore put his athleticism on display during the scrimmage as well, and Gulbranson flashed a huge arm — he may have the best deep ball of the group. But it is likely that Gebbia will be named the starter sometime this week.
Projected depth chart:
Gebbia
Nolan
Moore
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!