OSU football position preview — Special teams

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the lead-up to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Today: special teams
Who is gone:
Jordan Choukair (kicker), Keegan Firth (long snapper), Tommy Merickel (long snapper), Daniel Rodriguez (punter), Jeffery Nelson (punter)
Who is back:
Luke Loecher (punter), Everett Hayes (kicker), Dylan Black (long snapper), Jesiah Irish (punt/kick return), Trevon Bradford (punt return), Kolby Taylor (punt return), Champ Flemings (kick return), Connor Morton (kick return), Tyjon Lindsey (kick return)
Who is new:
Caleb Lightbourn (punter), Josh Green (punter), Dante Jackson (kicker), Jake Scarton (kicker), Peyton Hogan (long snapper), Cameron Landes (long snapper)
Outlook:
Oregon State is replacing its starting kicker and punter. At this point, it looks like the players lined up for both of those jobs might be able to help the Beavers improve. Rodriguez played in 27 games over four years for OSU and became a consistent presence at punter. But Lightbourn, who transferred in from Nebraska and redshirted in 2019, might make the loss of Rodriguez less noticeable. Coach Jonathan Smith mentioned numerous times during fall camp that Lightbourn was “booming” the ball in practice, and he showed a big leg during Oregon State’s final scrimmage.
Hayes will step into the placekicker role and hope to bring some consistency after the Beavers were haunted by a few pivotal missed field goals last season. When he was placed in live-game situations throughout fall camp, Hayes thrived. During the last scrimmage, he made three of his four field goal attempts and drilled a 52-yarder with room to spare.
The Beavers look to be a bit more dynamic in the return game this season. With Irish, Bradford and Flemings all back, they have plenty of speedsters who are capable of breaking loose for a big play at any time. At long snapper, the Beavers will replace longtime starter Keegan Firth with redshirt freshman Dylan Black.
Depth chart:
Placekicker: Hayes, Scarton OR Jackson
Punter: Lightbourn, Loecher OR Green
Kick return: Flemings, Irish
Punt return: Bradford, Irish
Long-snapper: Black, Landes OR Hogan OR Jake Overman
Holder: Loecher, Lightbourn
