OSU football position preview — Wide Receiver

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the lead-up to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Now up: the wide receivers.

Who is gone:

Isaiah Hodgins: 86 catches for 1,171 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2019. Aaron Short, Andre Bodden

Who is back:

Tyjon Lindsey, R-Jr., Kolby Taylor, R-Jr., Trevon Bradford, R-Sr., Jesiah Irish, R-So., I’Shawn Stewart, R-So., Anthony Gould, R-Fr., Champ Flemings, R-Jr., Job Dockery, R-Jr., Rweha Munyagi Jr., R-Fr.,

Who is new:

Tre’Shaun Harrison, Jr., Zeriah Beason, Fr., Ricky Walker III, R-Sr., Silas Bolden, Fr., Trevor Pope, Fr.

Outlook:

Replacing the productivity of Hodgins won’t be easy; he was a first team All-Pac-12 selection and was massively productive in red zone situations. While the Beavers likely don’t have anybody who can single-handedly replace Hodgins, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren has said they plan to do so by committee. They certainly have the talent and depth to do so.