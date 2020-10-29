OSU football position preview — Wide Receiver

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the lead-up to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Now up: the wide receivers.
Who is gone:
Isaiah Hodgins: 86 catches for 1,171 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2019. Aaron Short, Andre Bodden
Who is back:
Tyjon Lindsey, R-Jr., Kolby Taylor, R-Jr., Trevon Bradford, R-Sr., Jesiah Irish, R-So., I’Shawn Stewart, R-So., Anthony Gould, R-Fr., Champ Flemings, R-Jr., Job Dockery, R-Jr., Rweha Munyagi Jr., R-Fr.,
Who is new:
Tre’Shaun Harrison, Jr., Zeriah Beason, Fr., Ricky Walker III, R-Sr., Silas Bolden, Fr., Trevor Pope, Fr.
Outlook:
Replacing the productivity of Hodgins won’t be easy; he was a first team All-Pac-12 selection and was massively productive in red zone situations. While the Beavers likely don’t have anybody who can single-handedly replace Hodgins, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren has said they plan to do so by committee. They certainly have the talent and depth to do so.
In Bradford, Flemings, Taylor and Lindsey, OSU has four consistent, experienced pass-catchers. Irish and Gould are both speedy, ultra-athletic players who can get down the field.
The breakout star of the group could be Beason. A true freshman from Duncanville, Texas, Beason is drawing rave reviews during fall camp thanks to his physicality and understanding of the play book. During Oregon State’s second scrimmage he scored two touchdowns, including an acrobatic grab on a goal-line fade.
Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will have plenty of targets to choose from.
Projected depth chart:
First unit: Bradford, Flemings, Taylor
Second unit: Lindsey, Beason, Irish
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
