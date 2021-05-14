 Skip to main content
OSU football: Predicting the Beavers' depth chart post-spring ball
Oregon State wrapped up spring ball last weekend with its scrimmage at Reser Stadium and will now turn its attention toward preparing for fall camp. 

The Beavers are a difficult squad to evaluate at present — in part because of the loss of a few key players, but also because of a plethora of injuries that kept many key players sidelined during the spring. 

With that caveat, we are taking our best shot at predicting what Oregon State’s depth chart will look like once the roster is fully healthy.

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia and inside linebacker Avery Roberts were among the many Beavers who were sidelined this spring due to injuries. But coach Jonathan Smith said after the spring game that all players who are currently injured are expected to be healthy and cleared for full activity by the time fall camp rolls around, with the exception of long-snapper Dylan Black. 

On defense, the prediction includes a nickel corner spot for the occasions when defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar opts for the 2-4-5 formation that the Beavers often deployed last season. 

At tight end, Oregon State figures to run plenty of two tight end packages in order to get talented returners Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave on the field as often as possible. For that reason, they are both listed as starters on offense. 

Offense

Quarterback

Starter: Chance Nolan

Backup: Tristan Gebbia

Running Back

Starter: B.J. Baylor

Backup: Deshaun Fenwick

Wide Receiver

Starter: Trevon Bradford

Backup: Silas Bolden

Wide Receiver

Starter: Tre’Shaun Harrison

Backup: Tyjon Lindsey

Wide Receiver

Starter: Zeriah Beason

Backup: Champ Flemings

Tight End

Starter: Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave

Backup: Jake Overman

Left Tackle

Starter: Joshua Gray

Backup: Marco Brewer

Left Guard

Starter: Jake Levengood

Backup: Korbin Sorensen

Center

Starter: Nathan Eldridge

Backup: Nous Keobounnam 

Right Guard

Starter: Nous Keobounnam 

Backup: Brock Wellsfry

Right Tackle

Starter: Brandon Kipper

Backup: Taliese Fuaga

Defense

Defensive End

Starter: Isaac Hodgins

Backup: Cody Anderson

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Evan Bennett

Backup: Keonte Schad

Defensive End

Starter: Simon Sandberg

Backup: James Rawls

Outside Linebacker

Starter: Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Backup: Addison Gumbs

Inside linebacker

Starter: Avery Roberts

Backup: Jack Colletto 

Inside Linebacker

Starter: Omar Speights

Backup: Kyrei Fisher

Outside Linebacker

Starter: John McCarten

Backup: Riley Sharp

Cornerback

Starter: Alex Austin

Backup: E.J. Jones

Safety

Starter: Jaydon Grant

Backup: Kitan Oladapo

Safety

Starter: Alton Julian

Backup: Akili Arnold

Cornerback

Starter:  Rejzohn Wright

Backup: Jaden Robinson

Nickel Corner

Starter: Jaydon Grant

Backup: Wynston Russell 

Special Teams

Kicker

Starter: Everett Hayes

Punter

Starter: Luke Loecher

Punter: Josh Green

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

