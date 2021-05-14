OSU football: Predicting the Beavers' depth chart post-spring ball

Oregon State wrapped up spring ball last weekend with its scrimmage at Reser Stadium and will now turn its attention toward preparing for fall camp.
The Beavers are a difficult squad to evaluate at present — in part because of the loss of a few key players, but also because of a plethora of injuries that kept many key players sidelined during the spring.
With that caveat, we are taking our best shot at predicting what Oregon State’s depth chart will look like once the roster is fully healthy.
Quarterback Tristan Gebbia and inside linebacker Avery Roberts were among the many Beavers who were sidelined this spring due to injuries. But coach Jonathan Smith said after the spring game that all players who are currently injured are expected to be healthy and cleared for full activity by the time fall camp rolls around, with the exception of long-snapper Dylan Black.
On defense, the prediction includes a nickel corner spot for the occasions when defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar opts for the 2-4-5 formation that the Beavers often deployed last season.
At tight end, Oregon State figures to run plenty of two tight end packages in order to get talented returners Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave on the field as often as possible. For that reason, they are both listed as starters on offense.
Offense
Quarterback
Starter: Chance Nolan
Backup: Tristan Gebbia
Running Back
Starter: B.J. Baylor
Backup: Deshaun Fenwick
Wide Receiver
Starter: Trevon Bradford
Backup: Silas Bolden
Wide Receiver
Starter: Tre’Shaun Harrison
Backup: Tyjon Lindsey
Wide Receiver
Starter: Zeriah Beason
Backup: Champ Flemings
Tight End
Starter: Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave
Backup: Jake Overman
Left Tackle
Starter: Joshua Gray
Backup: Marco Brewer
Left Guard
Starter: Jake Levengood
Backup: Korbin Sorensen
Center
Starter: Nathan Eldridge
Backup: Nous Keobounnam
Right Guard
Starter: Nous Keobounnam
Backup: Brock Wellsfry
Right Tackle
Starter: Brandon Kipper
Backup: Taliese Fuaga
Defense
Defensive End
Starter: Isaac Hodgins
Backup: Cody Anderson
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Evan Bennett
Backup: Keonte Schad
Defensive End
Starter: Simon Sandberg
Backup: James Rawls
Outside Linebacker
Starter: Andrzej Hughes-Murray
Backup: Addison Gumbs
Inside linebacker
Starter: Avery Roberts
Backup: Jack Colletto
Inside Linebacker
Starter: Omar Speights
Backup: Kyrei Fisher
Outside Linebacker
Starter: John McCarten
Backup: Riley Sharp
Cornerback
Starter: Alex Austin
Backup: E.J. Jones
Safety
Starter: Jaydon Grant
Backup: Kitan Oladapo
Safety
Starter: Alton Julian
Backup: Akili Arnold
Cornerback
Starter: Rejzohn Wright
Backup: Jaden Robinson
Nickel Corner
Starter: Jaydon Grant
Backup: Wynston Russell
Special Teams
Kicker
Starter: Everett Hayes
Punter
Starter: Luke Loecher
Punter: Josh Green
