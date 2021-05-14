OSU football: Predicting the Beavers' depth chart post-spring ball

Oregon State wrapped up spring ball last weekend with its scrimmage at Reser Stadium and will now turn its attention toward preparing for fall camp.

The Beavers are a difficult squad to evaluate at present — in part because of the loss of a few key players, but also because of a plethora of injuries that kept many key players sidelined during the spring.

With that caveat, we are taking our best shot at predicting what Oregon State’s depth chart will look like once the roster is fully healthy.

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia and inside linebacker Avery Roberts were among the many Beavers who were sidelined this spring due to injuries. But coach Jonathan Smith said after the spring game that all players who are currently injured are expected to be healthy and cleared for full activity by the time fall camp rolls around, with the exception of long-snapper Dylan Black.

On defense, the prediction includes a nickel corner spot for the occasions when defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar opts for the 2-4-5 formation that the Beavers often deployed last season.