OSU football: Q and A with Jonathan Smith

Was there positive momentum during the week of spring practice you did have?

"Yeah, I felt good about it. These guys were prepared for spring ball. We had a lot of returning players, especially on defense, and so it was pretty seamless in regards to the way we were practicing, installing, guys moving around. I thought we got bigger and stronger in January and February and that showed up early, some more explosiveness. Had some exciting position battles that were taking place, really just getting started at each spot."

What happens if you aren’t able to have summer workouts leading into the season?

"You’ve just got to be ready to adjust. I think the first thing we’re going to do is make sure from our doctor-training end these guys are fit and ready to go before we start pushing them too hard. I know we’ll be eager to figure out who is going to be the starting guy at that position, but you want to keep these guys healthy to start, so that will always be the first thing is once we get going, where are these guys currently? How far can we push them before running into injury? These are big questions and not just involved at Oregon State or even the Pac-12, just nationally. We’ll have a clearer picture at some point and we’ll be ready to adjust to it."

What do you think about playing games without fans?