OSU football: Rashed doesn't care about stats; he wants to win

“I feel like I’m supposed to be here. God put me on this earth to play another year and I’m going to finish my career. That’s a big thing,” he said. “I feel like I wasn’t going to leave my team hanging. I’m a team player, I want to be here for my team. Guys look up to me and I want to give them something to look up to when they’re getting older.”

Rashed was told that he needed to put on 10 to 12 pounds of good weight. He did that and now has 245 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame.

He had to improve his physical pass rush and be able to convert speed to power in getting after quarterbacks. That was another focus of the offseason.

Rashed says he’s always looking to improve his game, whether coming off a good performance or a poor one.

“I feel like little steps could always be big steps, like footwork, hand placement, stuff like that. That’s always a big thing I could use more help on,” he said. “I think just staying low. Sometimes you raise up, get higher and not do as great and that’s the difference between getting a tackle for loss or getting a sack or getting a hurry. I feel like the little things, the little details are the big things right now.”