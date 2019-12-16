OSU football: Rashed Jr. named a second-team AP All-American

Oregon State junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named as a second-team Associated Press All-America team on Monday.
Rashed, who led the Pac-12 and the nation in tackles for loss (22.5) and was tied for second in sacks with 14, was also recently been tabbed All-America first team by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated and second team by the Walter Camp Foundation and CBS Sports.
Rashed is the first Beaver honored by the AP since Brandin Cooks in 2013. Jordan Poyer (2012), Stephen Paea (2010), Jacquizz Rodgers (2008 and 2009), James Rodgers (2009), Andy Levitre (2008), Sammie Stroughter (2006), Alexis Serna (2005), Mike Hass (2004 and 2005), Mitch Meeuswen (2004), Steven Jackson (2002 and 2003), Ken Simonton (2000) and Chris Gibson (2000) are other OSU players recognized by the AP since the 2000 season.