OSU football: Rashed Jr. named to AP preseason All-America first team

Oregon State redshirt senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has been selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America first team.
It is the fourth preseason All-America honor for Phoenix native, who has also been recognized by the Walter Camp Foundation, Phil Steele and The Sporting News. Rashed Jr. is also on preseason watch lists for the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat.
Rashed Jr., who has already graduated with a degree in public health, was selected as a first-team All-American in 2019 by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Phil Steele. He was named to the second team by Walter Camp, CBS Sports, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Associated Press.
He has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.
Rashed Jr., UO's Sewell among those not playing this fall
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first team who are not slated to play this fall.
The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those who already had opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.
The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Twelve second-team All-Americans also will not play in the fall, including quarterback Justin Fields from defending Big Ten champion and preseason No. 2 Ohio State.
The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have decided to try to play football in the second semester. Fields has given no indication that he won't be with the Buckeyes if they do. Same goes for Sewell, the Outland Trophy winner and potential top-five NFL draft pick, and Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux, a sophomore defensive end.
Parsons is among a handful of stars who have said they are gone for good, opting out of the season to concentrate on preparing for the draft. Along with Parsons, Purdue's Rondale Moore, selected as an all-purpose player, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman were first-team All-America opt outs.
The All-Americans who will play this season include Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
