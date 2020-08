OSU football: Rashed Jr. named to AP preseason All-America first team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State redshirt senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has been selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America first team.

It is the fourth preseason All-America honor for Phoenix native, who has also been recognized by the Walter Camp Foundation, Phil Steele and The Sporting News. Rashed Jr. is also on preseason watch lists for the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat.

Rashed Jr., who has already graduated with a degree in public health, was selected as a first-team All-American in 2019 by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Phil Steele. He was named to the second team by Walter Camp, CBS Sports, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Associated Press.

He has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.

