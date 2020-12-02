OSU football: Rashed Jr. refuses to let injuries define his season

“Honestly, I’m just a little banged up and stuff like that. It’s been a grind of a year. But that’s not really important right now,” Rashed Jr. said.

He dealt with thumb and ankle injuries early in the season and, according to defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, didn’t start to hit his stride until the week leading up to Oregon State’s home matchup with Cal.

But he re-injured his ankle in the second half of that game and spent most of the third quarter stuck on the sideline as Oregon State’s training staff did what it could to get him back on the field.

He eventually returned with a taped ankle, but was still limited and had to sit out a couple of key plays in the fourth quarter.

A week later against Oregon, Rashed Jr. hobbled off the field during the first drive of the game after appearing to have injured the same ankle. Although he returned to finish the game, his impact was still limited against the Ducks.