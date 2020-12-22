OSU football: Rashed Jr., Wright will enter NFL Draft

Hamilcar Rashed Jr.’s Oregon State career has come to an end.

On Tuesday, Rashed announced on social media that he will forgo playing one more season for the Beavers and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Being a Beav has been a blessing and I can’t wait to make all the Beavers around proud,” Rashed wrote in a Twitter post. “I will always cherish the time I spent with my brothers on and off the field. I believe I made friendships that will last forever. With all that being said I know it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Cornerback Nahshon Wright also declared for the draft Tuesday. Wright received all-Pac-12 honorable mention and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He finished the year with 30 tackles, four pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

In 2019, Rashed delivered one of the greatest seasons ever by an Oregon State player. He set school records with 14 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss and was named a first team All-American.

He was slowed by injuries this fall and finished the year with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.