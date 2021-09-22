OSU football: Reserves got their feet wet against Idaho

“It was amazing. I’ve obviously been waiting my time, waiting my turn, learning, growing behind everybody,” said Fischer, a redshirt junior who saw limited time in the first two games of the season. “It was a beautiful day, I’ll tell you that much. I felt like a kid again, flying around, getting to the ball.”

Added Bray, an Oregon State alum in his fourth year on the Beavers staff whose job title also includes assistant head coach: “That was great to see. It’s not a surprise. I’ve talked to Kyrei and Easton and they’re as good as any backup I’ve ever had. They’re just behind two really good players. They’re more than capable of being successful at this level and in this conference, and it’s good to see them go in there and show it.”

Oregon State had other defensive reserves also make contributions.

Outside linebacker Cory Stover had three tackles and a quarterback hurry; defensive back Akili Arnold two tackles, a pass breakup and a hurry; and defensive lineman James Rawls two tackles, one for a loss.

With injuries always a possibility, as Bray alluded to, their roles and responsibilities can increase 10 fold in a hurry.