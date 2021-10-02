OSU football: Resilient Beavers find a way to a victory

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith talked about the resiliency his team had to have to win the kind of game it did Saturday night.

One that had its highs and lows for both sides and required giving everything from the first snap to the last.

Smith admitted that his team didn’t play anything close to perfect, but that didn’t matter when Everett Hayes’ 24-yard field goal went through the uprights as time expired.

Showing that resiliency their coach talked about, the Beavers got to 2-0 in conference play for the first time in eight years with a 27-24 Pac-12 football win against Washington at Reser Stadium.

“I think you can definitely build off of it. It’s a learning experience,” Smith said. “The game’s not exactly going your way. There’s going to be some back and forth and there’s not going to be any quit. Understanding that we’re more than capable of finding a way to win a game when we haven’t played our best.”

The win gave OSU its fourth straight win and puts the Beavers alone atop the Pac-12 North Division.