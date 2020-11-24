OSU football: Roberts, Speights have anchored Beavers' defense

Roberts nearly had another sack midway through the second quarter and chased Garbers to the sideline, forcing a throw that was intercepted by Nahshon Wright.

“We just know we have to get the ball back to the offense,” Roberts said Saturday. “You see (Jermar Jefferson’s) run on the first play of the game — we knew what type of game it was going to be. Just keep giving the ball to the offense and we would come out with a win.”

The gaudy tackle numbers aren’t anything new for Roberts after he led the Beavers in stops in 2019. But he is averaging nearly three more per game this year and has improved all aspects of his game.

“I think it’s another year in the system. He’s more comfortable in the defense,” Tibesar said. “He knows his run fits better. Just his understanding of what to do and how to do it. That’s the awesome thing about young guys progressing from freshman to sophomores, sophomores to juniors. That’s kind of where he’s at right now.”