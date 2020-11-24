OSU football: Roberts, Speights have anchored Beavers' defense

For all the difficulties Oregon State’s defense has had this season, it is much improved over where it was a year ago.
Much of that progress can be attributed to the efforts of Avery Roberts and Omar Speights, the Beavers' reliable duo of inside linebackers.
While the secondary has struggled to prevent big plays and the edge rushers haven't been able to pressure opposing quarterbacks, Roberts and Speights have quietly gone about their business and have been a steady presence on that side of the ball.
Roberts leads the Pac-12 with 32 tackles and Speights is fourth with 22, just two behind USC’s Talanoa Hufanga for second.
Those aren’t just empty numbers, either. Speights and Roberts are operating exactly how they are supposed to in Tim Tibesar’s 3-4 scheme and have helped cover up flaws elsewhere in the defense.
“When this defense is working efficiently and at its best, those two inside ‘backers should lead our team in tackles,” Tibesar said. “So that’s a good thing for us. They should be in position to make a lot of plays for us. Fortunately, we’ve got two good ones that can make the plays.”
They led the way once again in Saturday's win over Cal. Both racked up 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. Speights added a solo sack, while Roberts chipped in with Isaac Hodgins to take down quarterback Chase Garbers.
Roberts nearly had another sack midway through the second quarter and chased Garbers to the sideline, forcing a throw that was intercepted by Nahshon Wright.
“We just know we have to get the ball back to the offense,” Roberts said Saturday. “You see (Jermar Jefferson’s) run on the first play of the game — we knew what type of game it was going to be. Just keep giving the ball to the offense and we would come out with a win.”
The gaudy tackle numbers aren’t anything new for Roberts after he led the Beavers in stops in 2019. But he is averaging nearly three more per game this year and has improved all aspects of his game.
“I think it’s another year in the system. He’s more comfortable in the defense,” Tibesar said. “He knows his run fits better. Just his understanding of what to do and how to do it. That’s the awesome thing about young guys progressing from freshman to sophomores, sophomores to juniors. That’s kind of where he’s at right now.”
Speights has made a similar improvement. He had 73 tackles as a true freshman in 2019 — the third most of any freshman in the nation — and also had 7.5 tackles for loss. The former Crescent Valley High player was rock-steady when tackling in space Saturday.
Like Roberts, he was instrumental in helping the Beavers secure a couple late third down stops in crucial situations. For the third week in a row, Oregon State’s defense was much sharper in the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter.
“I think that there were a few adjustments we made in the types of defenses we were playing,” Tibesar said. “I just felt like our guys responded and played better in the second half. It was a combination of both of those things.”
Now three games into the season, the Beavers rank a respectable fifth in the Pac-12 in points allowed per game with 30.2. They finished 10th in that category in 2019 and dead last for the two seasons before that.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
