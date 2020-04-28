OSU football: Role expands for Kefense Hynson

Hynson said he was not aware that OSU coach Jonathan Smith was going to give him the role. As far as additional duties, Hynson was already performing most of the job for the team along with offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.

“I don’t know that I’ll do anything too much different,” Hynson said. “I was always pretty involved with the pass game with me and coach Lindgren. I had some input on game day in terms of what we would like to call and shared my opinion that way. So I think if anything it just verified what I was already doing and I was appreciative of the fact that coach Smith offered that up to me because any type of coordinator title is important and is precious in our business. And so I just appreciate the confidence. In terms of the day to day, I don’t see it changing too much.”