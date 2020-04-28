OSU football: Role expands for Kefense Hynson

Kefense Hynson’s title has become a little longer.
Hynson, who is Oregon State’s wide receivers coach, is now also the passing game coordinator for the Beavers.
Hynson said he was not aware that OSU coach Jonathan Smith was going to give him the role. As far as additional duties, Hynson was already performing most of the job for the team along with offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
“I don’t know that I’ll do anything too much different,” Hynson said. “I was always pretty involved with the pass game with me and coach Lindgren. I had some input on game day in terms of what we would like to call and shared my opinion that way. So I think if anything it just verified what I was already doing and I was appreciative of the fact that coach Smith offered that up to me because any type of coordinator title is important and is precious in our business. And so I just appreciate the confidence. In terms of the day to day, I don’t see it changing too much.”
Hynson will have a solid foundation to build on in the receivers room with experienced players such as Jesiah Irish, Champ Flemings, Tyjon Lindsey and Trevon Bradford in the fold.
Bradford is back for his senior year after redshirting last season due to injury. He played in four games and had 13 catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. He has 85 receptions for 1,034 yards and eight scores for his career.
Lindsey, a redshirt junior, had 18 catches for 209 yards and two scores in 2019. Irish, a redshirt sophomore, had four catches for 85 yards and a TD last season and Flemings, a redshirt junior, broke out with 32 for 457 and three TDs.
“Trevon will be a fifth-year guy. I joke with him that he might be the only guy in Beaver history to play in the Civil War five times. But he’s played in college football games, he’s caught balls in the Pac-12. I think Tyjon, I think he’s going to have a good year for us. Last year was his sophomore year and he was a relatively young player, so I think he’ll make some improvements. Jesiah Irish is explosive and fast and I think he’s kind of got to the point where he’s figured out how to be a college football player consistently. The playbook, he’s got that down, so I’m excited to see him cut it loose and play,” Hynson said.
“We redshirted Anthony Gould last year and Anthony might be the fastest player we have. He’s made some strides and developed. So there’s a lot of guys in that room. Champ Flemings, obviously he’s made some big plays for us. I think he’s as good a receiver as there is and I’m excited for him to get more of a role and more of an opportunity. So we’re excited with the room.”
Hynson and the OSU staff have been conducting most of their coaching and recruiting through Zoom meetings.
The format has changed, but the work stays the same. Hynson said the technology could help in the future because he is able to draw up plays, coach players at any time and keep in contact with people throughout the country in the recruiting process.
“Obviously it’s just different doing everything online and virtually,” he said. “But we’re still recruiting, we’re still talking to the next group of guys we’re hoping to sign. Still reaching out to high school coaches getting information. There isn’t anything we can’t do that we were doing other than physically being on the campuses of the high schools that we usually go visit at this time of year. But we’re still able to get all that same information and do our homework.
"So it’s just been a little different that way, but the job is the job, I think. If anything, it’s made it a little more efficient, the Xs and Os side of it. Being able to visit with different coaches across the country and not having to fly different places to get information and talk some ball.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!