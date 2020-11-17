OSU football: Run-blocking has been Beavers' strength thus far

When the Beavers’ offensive linemen have been asked to clear rushing lanes for Jefferson and B.J. Baylor, they have excelled. When it comes to passing plays, things get a bit more complicated.

Lindgren said that the offensive front has been noticeably better run-blocking than it has pass-blocking, and he thinks offensive line coach Jim Michalczik would agree.

But part of that is because Oregon State hasn’t had a lot advantageous opportunities to throw the ball. The Beavers' average time of possession this season is 26 minutes, 40 seconds per game. That ranks 108th out of 130 teams in the nation.

The Beavers simply aren’t running that many plays. When they do have the ball, especially early in the game, they have struggled to come up with first downs.

That’s created a snowball effect of opponents loading the box and going after quarterback Tristan Gebbia when running the ball is no longer an option. Lindgren said Tuesday that blame for the poor passing performance falls on the entire offense; the linemen aren’t blocking well enough, Gebbia isn’t getting the ball out quickly or accurately enough and the wideouts aren’t getting open quickly enough.