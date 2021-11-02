OSU football: Run game failures against Cal addressed

With teammates not at full strength, Corvallis High alum Marco Brewer got the start on the offensive line and Taliese Fuaga was used in reserve. Both are in their second seasons with the program.

Lindgren said it’s typical late in the season that teams have to lean on their backups more due to injury. Any time starters aren’t available an offense can be expected “to take a little bit of a hit.”

But he said Brewer and Fuaga have gotten opportunities the past few weeks and have played well. Like any other player, he added, there were areas where they could have performed better.

“I think it was good to get those guys some experience for these future games that we’re going to be having,” Gray said. “I didn’t feel a step off or anything, so that’s good. It’s always good to have depth at the O-line positions, for sure.”

Gray added that watching game film after a loss, as the Beavers did following last Saturday’s game, grabs the players’ attention much more than after a loss.

“It’s pretty eye-opening when you go to a place expecting one thing to happen and it doesn’t really go your way,” he said. “It’s eye-opening, but it’s definitely helped the focus for everyone on the team. Moving forward, we know what we’ve got to do.”

