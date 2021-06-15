OSU football: Sam Noyer’s transfer adds even more intrigue to Oregon State’s quarterback battle

During the spring, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said that Gebbia’s absence in spring ball would in no way hurt his candidacy for the starting job.

“What (Gebbia) did in the fall counts, for sure,” Smith said. “He was playing his best ball right before he got injured. That counts. Obviously missing the spring ball holds him back a little bit. Those other guys are going to continue to work and get reps and get more comfortable in the offense. But once Tristan is healthy and ready to go, he's going to get every opportunity come fall camp.”

Now, though, Gebbia suddenly finds himself in a much tougher competition than anyone expected at this time a few months ago. He won the quarterback job outright last fall ahead of newcomers Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson. While both have made massive improvements since then, Gebbia would have hoped to win the job again this fall.

But based strictly on past performance at the Pac-12 level, Noyer might be the perceived favorite.

As it turns out, his arrival may be multifaceted. On Monday, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Gulbranson is out until at least October with an injury to his throwing shoulder.