OSU football: Sam Noyer, star Colorado quarterback, announces he has transferred to Oregon State

Oregon State’s quarterback battle became much more interesting Friday.

Sam Noyer, who went to Beaverton High and starred at Colorado last season, announced on Twitter Friday that he is transferring to Oregon State.

“I’m home,” Noyer said in a Tweet that featured a graphic of him in a No. 4 Beavers’ jersey.

Noyer, a 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior, will arrive in Corvallis as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. During his junior season with the Buffs, he garnered second-team All-Pac-12 honors and led them to a 4-2 season that included a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

Noyer arrived in Boulder as a promising quarterback prospect before converting to safety his sophomore season in order to see more playing time. Prior to his COVID senior season, he switched back to quarterback and was one of the top signal callers in the conference.

In six games, Noyer threw for 1,101 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He will arrive as the expected starter, but may wind up in an extremely competitive quarterback battle.