OSU football: Silas Bolden emerging as another receiving threat for Beavers this spring

“I think I’ve actually been able to see coverages now,” Bolden said. “When I first got up here, everything was kind of blurry. It wasn’t as clear. But now I kind of know what I’m doing with that. It’s been great so far.”

The younger brother of former Oregon State star and current Detroit Lions receiver Victor Bolden, Silas has leaned on his sibling for advice while making the leap to the college game.

“We talk every day,” Silas Bolden said. “He gives me pointers whenever we talk. Just a great mentor on and off the field. He’s someone I’ve always looked up to.”

With Tre’Shaun Harrison, Tyjon Lindsay, Trevon Bradford, Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Trevor Pope and Makiya Tongue all sidelined with injuries during certain portions of this spring, Oregon State is so shorthanded at the position that it has contemplated holding its spring game in a non-traditional format because it may not have enough healthy receivers to outfit two teams.

That’s obviously bad news from a team-building standpoint. But it has allowed Bolden and a few others to put their talents on display in a way they typically might not get to do.