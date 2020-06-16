OSU football: Simonton, Hass on 2021 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Oregon State football standouts Ken Simonton and Mike Hass have been selected to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame national ballot. The ballot will be distributed to more the 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation and current Hall of Fame members this month after both individuals received enough votes by the district screening committee personnel to qualify.

Simonton played for the Beavers under head coaches Mike Riley and Dennis Erickson from 1998-2001. He maintains the school record for rushing yards with 5,044 and at the time of his graduation was one of only six Pac-12 Conference running backs to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in three different seasons. The 2000 All-American was an integral part of the team that captured the 2001 Fiesta Bowl title. He rushed for 100-plus yards in a game 26 times and had three performances of 200-plus yards. He held 11 OSU records following his career.

Hass, who arrived at OSU as walkon receiver in 2001, earned All-America honors in 2004 and ’05. He was the 2005 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver after making a then-school record 90 receptions for a conference record 1,532 yards. Hass was the first player in league history with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons and concluded his career with 3,924 yards.

Simonton and Hass are among 78 Football Bowl Subdivision players on the ballot. They would join former Beavers in the College Football Hall of Fame that include Heisman Trophy recipient Terry Baker, Bill Enyart, Tommy Prothro and Dennis Erickson. The 2021 class will be announced early next year with the induction ceremony in New York City Dec. 7, 2021.

