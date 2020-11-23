OSU football: Smith believes best is yet to come for Beavers

Almost as soon as Oregon State’s players reached the locker room after the Beavers’ chaotic comeback victory over Cal Saturday, coach Jonathan Smith had a message for them.
Smith praised his team for stringing together four strong quarters against the Golden Bears and then delivered a brief sentiment that they are capable of more this season.
“We haven’t played our best football yet. We really haven’t. We’re improving, we’ve got things to clean up,” Smith said in a video that appeared on the Oregon State football Twitter account.
Amidst a deserved celebration, it was a pragmatic reminder that there is still work to be done. Smith has no problem with his team winning ugly; in a season that contains so much unpredictability, the Beavers gladly welcomed Saturday’s victory despite some glaring flaws.
But Smith has pinpointed a few areas that he still wants to see the Beavers clean up in order for them to build upon Saturday’s gutsy win.
“I think obviously offensively, we can still work to have better balance,” Smith said. “That’s run-to-pass and taking steps in the passing game. I do think that in the passing game in general, we did make some strides. The way the game was going, coach (Brian Lindgren) did a great job adding some creativity to the play-calling to get some plays there. But we’ve still got steps we can make in the pass game, for sure.”
Oregon State’s offensive production has been extremely lopsided this season. The Beavers rank second-to-last in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game at 189.7. Meanwhile, the rushing attack has carried the Beavers. Jermar Jefferson is the most productive running back in the conference by nearly every metric and is averaging 7.2 yards per run.
Lingren’s creative play-calling helped mitigate that issue at times Saturday and allowed quarterback Tristan Gebbia to make a few big throws. But the Beavers will need Gebbia to move the chains more consistently in order to strike the balance that Smith is hoping for.
Smith also pointed to some sloppy special teams moments against Cal that he hopes to see addressed. Cal’s Nikko Remigio returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns and racked up nearly 200 return yards in the process, only for both plays to be called back due to penalties.
Cal’s errors on those plays bailed the Beavers out and Smith and his staff made a point to go over the film on each play Monday with players to find out what went wrong.
On the defensive side of things, the Beavers are still searching for ways to create more takeaways. John McCartan’s game-sealing interception Saturday was a prime example of what coaches want to see from the defense.
The Beavers forced Cal quarterback Chase Garbers to move from the pocket with some good pressure and were able to tip his pass at the line of scrimmage, sending it into the air where McCartan could snag it.
After failing to pressure the quarterback much during its first two games, Oregon State did a good job of making Garbers uncomfortable and forcing him to make some tough throws Saturday, according to Smith.
“We got the two that changed the game and we want to build on that number,” Smith said.
Jefferson, Irish honored
Jefferson ran wild Saturday, racking up 196 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. For his efforts, the junior tailback was named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the week.
It is the first time Jefferson has earned the honor. He did the bulk of his damage with a 75-yard touchdown on the Beavers’ first play from scrimmage, and a 65-yard run on his last touch of the game. Jefferson leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 449 yards in three games.
Sophomore wideout Jesiah Irish, meanwhile, was named special teams player of the week by the conference. Irish delivered a game-defining moment against Cal when he blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning touchdown.
It was the first blocked punt of Irish’s career and the first time he has earned player of the week honors.
Irish’s effort shines through
When Smith talked with reporters after Saturday’s win, he raved about the play of Irish.
The sophomore receiver might be the fastest player on the team but hasn’t seen the field much on offense. It’s a crowded receiver room and playing time has been scarce among a group that features eight or nine quality wideouts.
But Irish hasn’t let the lack of offensive reps deter him. Instead, as Smith describes it, he has become the Beavers’ best player on special teams. While the blocked punt was a tangible result of all that hard work, Smith said Irish does a number of things on special teams that are incredibly valuable.
“When we’re punting the ball, he’s out there at gunner and is making the returner at least change directions. The effort there has been awesome,” Smith said. “On punt return, you see him show up pressuring the punter. Even when we don’t ask him to rush the punt, he’s blocking for our returner. He’s got the capabilities of being a returner. He hasn’t done it this year but he’s done it in the past.”
When asked which players have shone on special teams in past seasons, Smith dropped one notable name: star linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
“Early in his career, Ham was great on kickoff, running down and making tackles,” Smith said. “Oftentimes, younger players get their first opportunities on teams. Guys that stand out on teams often find ways to be starters on offense or defense.”
Injury update
Rashed Jr. and starting defensive linemen Simon Sandberg both left Saturday’s game with injuries. Smith said each of them were able to practice Monday and are “trending in a good direction for Friday.”
Likewise for defensive tackle Alexander Skelton, who missed Saturday’s game due to injury.
Sebastian Briski, Kyrei Fisher, David Morris and Junior Walling have all missed the past two games due to coronavirus testing protocols. They are all eligible to practice and play this week after completing a 14-day quarantine period.
None of the four were listed on the depth chart released Monday, although Morris is the only one that figures to crack the two-deep during a typical week. Smith said the four players will be evaluated during practice this week and then he will make a decision on what roles they might play Friday.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
