OSU football: Smith excited about mix of players as Beavers look to build off momentum from 2019 season

“A lot of those guys we had been chasing for a long time,” Smith said. “They had some options so they were taking their time and making an educated decision. It was a great final two weeks getting into some homes and again our coaches do a great job continuing to build these relationships. Some of them we finally got on campus and that made a difference.”

The Beavers’ 5-7 campaign — a marked improvement from the 2-10 record in Smith’s first season in 2018 — helped recruits see the change in direction of the program.

“Especially in the footprint we want to recruit on the West Coast and we’ve got a lot of Pac-12 fans in the areas we recruit and they watched the games and see the trajectory and see the development taking place, seeing the current roster and where it’s headed,” Smith said. “We’re still pretty young, got a lot of young guys in the roster so that projection and the momentum we got was definitely felt by our recruits and some of these guys we landed because of it."

Here’s a look at the 19 players who signed on Wednesday.

Quarterback

The Beavers added two quarterbacks in the class to help provide depth and compete for the starting job that is open with the departure of sixth-year senior Jake Luton.