OSU football: Smith looking for more offensive progress

Jonathan Smith is looking for some more steps forward offensively Saturday as his Oregon State football team hosts Idaho in the final nonconference game before opening up Pac-12 play next week at USC.

The Beavers (1-1) showed signs of progress for getting the offense untracked last Saturday in the 45-27 home win against Hawaii. OSU ran the ball well, with B.J. Baylor leading the way, and quarterback Chance Nolan showed off some of the chemistry he’s developing with the receivers in the passing game.

Smith, OSU’s fourth-year head coach, outlined Thursday what he’s hoping to see against the Vandals (1-1) on the offensive side of the ball.

“I want it to look pretty similar (to Hawaii) in regards to the run game being efficient and explosive. I thought we completed a bunch of balls for a high percentage. I want that to be pretty similar,” Smith said. “I know we got stopped in the red zone one time in the first half where we ended up kicking a field goal. When we’re down there we’ve got to score touchdowns. I want to see that number go up.”

Nolan’s success

Nolan has shown an ability to find and connect with receivers down the field.