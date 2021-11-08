OSU football: Smith saw "a great opportunity to improve' with coaching change

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said he decided to make a change at defensive coordinator Sunday because of what the team still has to play for with three games remaining in the regular season.

Tim Tibesar was let go and OSU alum Trent Bray, whose previous title was assistant head coach and linebackers coach, takes over after two straight losses that leave the Beavers at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Pac-12 play.

“I go back to the progress of this team and what we’ve got in front of us,” Smith said early Monday afternoon during his regular media conference at Valley Football Center. “I felt at this moment, this was a change that gives us a great opportunity to improve.”

Bray joined the Oregon State staff when Smith took over the program as head coach before the 2018 season.

Smith says Bray is a truth teller, “passionate about the game and his players, being competitive and I think it shows in the position group he’s been coaching.”

Smith added that Bray has done well to connect with not just the players in his position group but also those outside, which is what all coaches in the program are asked to do.

“I know he’s earned his assistant coaching title in his time here because of some of the connections he has with a majority of the team,” Smith said.

Smith opened his comments Monday stating that after seeing the team’s progress through nine games that he believed an immediate change in defensive leadership was necessary.

In their past two games, the Beavers took road defeats against teams that have a combined six wins overall and now four in conference play. The losses leave Oregon State two games behind Pac-12 North-leading Oregon.

California is averaging 22.9 points on the season and scored 39 against OSU. Colorado is at 19.1 a game and got 37 (27 in regulation) in Saturday’s 37-34 double-overtime win versus the Beavers in Boulder.

Those two teams have a combined average of 656.9 yards per game this season and totaled 909 against Oregon State. Both teams were more than 125 yards above their season averages versus the Beavers.

Defensively, OSU is sixth in the conference against the rush (143.7 yards a game), 11th versus the pass (262.0) and 10th in total defense (405.7).

“I have a bunch of respect for Tim Tibesar as a coach and as a person,” Smith said. “It was just unfortunate that we didn’t see the improvement needed for us to achieve the goals we want in this football team, in this season.”

Smith, making the first major staff change in his time as head coach, said he has confidence in Bray and the rest of the defensive coaching staff and that he believes the move will “provide a new energy and a spark to our defense.”

“To make personnel changes is not easy and it’s something I don’t take lightly,” Smith said. “But ultimately I believe this is the right decision for our football team at this time.”

Next up for Oregon State is Saturday’s home game with Stanford (3-6, 2-5). The Cardinal have lost four straight and five of six, most recently a 52-7 home defeat to Utah.

Smith didn’t give a timeline on how long he had been considering a coaching change but said he made a thorough evaluation of the situation. Smith said he didn’t believe the players had lost trust in Tibesar and that they respected him and believed in him.

There was nothing specific that led to the move, Smith said.

Smith declined to say whether the next three games are essentially an audition period for Bray or what he would be looking for in a permanent defensive coordinator, saying all his focus is in preparation for Stanford.

“I think he’s been around a lot of good football on the defensive side,” Smith said of Bray, who played linebacker for the Beavers from 2002-05 and a first team all-conference selection as a senior.” I do think he has passion for this game. I look at his particular position group, and I do think he’s going to need help from a defensive staff that’s ready.”

With just five days remaining to prepare for Stanford, Smith said he didn’t expect any dramatic scheme changes for the OSU defense under Bray. “But I’m hoping that he’ll put in his personality into the defense,” he said.

QB move?

With quarterback Chance Nolan having a mixed bag of results this season, Smith was asked about his philosophy in giving someone else an opportunity.

The coach acknowledged that Nolan has missed on some passes that could have led to more scoring opportunities. He said the change to Nolan from season-opening starter Sam Noyer was made because the team needed a “spark.”

“Offensively, the body of work, we’ve been able to score some points and he’s been a huge part of that,” Smith said of Nolan. “But each week can be new as we look at things and we do have confidence in Chance and this offense to score points.”

ASU kickoff

The starting time for Oregon State’s Nov. 20 home game against Arizona State has been set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.