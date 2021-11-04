OSU football: Smith says Boulder's mile-high elevation 'not a major thing'

The elevation of Boulder, Colorado, the site of Saturday’s Oregon State- Colorado football game, is 5,328 feet. Corvallis is at 235 feet.

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith, meeting Thursday with the local media for the final time before contest, didn’t seem much concerned about playing a game more than a mile above sea level and his players not having time to acclimate.

“We haven’t made a huge point of it. Some of these guys have been over there before. Different areas have higher elevations,” Smith said. “We’ll go on and we’ll be ready to adjust if there’s a guy or two in particular that’s affected. But not a major thing.”

Colorado’s Folsom Field was where Smith won his first Pac-12 game as OSU’s head coach in 2018.

The Beavers entered that game 1-6, coming off a 49-7 home loss to California. The game got off to a disastrous start for OSU, which trailed 31-3 after Colorado’s Trav McMillan scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter.

After a wild comeback, Oregon State would eventually tie the game on Trevon Bradford’s 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Luton with 29 seconds left in regulation. But the point-after kick was blocked, sending the game to overtime.

The Beavers got the ball first in the extra period and went ahead on Jack Colletto’s second touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run. The Buffaloes then got a first down at the OSU 7 but could get no closer after a run for no gain and three incomplete passes, giving the Beavers a 41-34 victory.

The Beavers would lose their final four games that season and finish 2-10,

After narrowly missing out a bowl game in 2019 with a 5-7 record and going 2-5 last year, Oregon State appears to have turned the corner under Smith. OSU sits 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play, needing just one more win to be bowl eligible.

Smith, a former Beavers quarterback, was asked Thursday how much different this year’s team is than the one he took over three years ago.

“We’ve definitely grown. Know the guys. That team went over there and found a way to win a game because they kept believing and kept working. I think that’s similar to the team we’ve got now,” he said. “But I do think we’ve got a physically stronger team currently than that unit. We just know it so much better.”

Smith didn’t care to get sentimental about the idea that his team could qualify for a bowl on the same field where he got his first big win as the Beavers’ coach.

“We’re just trying to get there, trying to win another game, and ultimately we’ll take it wherever it comes,” he said. “Our first opportunity is here on Saturday, so we’re going to go chase that one.”

Tackling concern

Oregon State allowed a season-high 517 yards in last week’s loss at California, due in part to some poor tackling that allowed the Golden Bears to break off some big plays. Cal was 13 of 19 converting third downs.

Smith said his team needs to tackle better.

“We’ve got to do it. Each game, you play against some athletes, play against some coaches that scheme things up,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to get guys on the ground, and vice versa, offensively we’ve got to make some guys miss and break some tackles.”

Late-season routine

By this time in a college football season, players get in a groove in practice, knowing largely what to expect from day to day. They get into a routine, which can make practice run smoother.

“The schemes have been established, and some of the things you’re practicing you’ve been practicing for a while,” Smith said. “So yeah, there’s a crispness to it. You’ve always got your eye on the right amount practice-wise, getting later in the year and taking a little bit off their bodies. But I thought it was good today.”

Injuries

OSU was without Jake Levengood for the Cal game due to injury, and fellow starting offensive lineman Brandon Kipper saw limited time for the same reason.

But the Beavers’ line may be getting healthier.

“Both of them practiced today. Both of them are moving around pretty good,” Smith said Thursday of Levengood and Kipper. “We’ll make a final call on the exact rotation O-line-wise, but we feel like if those guys are good to go then they might get in there and Marco (Brewer) might get in there, and same with Tolly (Taliese Fuaga).”

