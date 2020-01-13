OSU football: Speights earns another freshman all-America honor

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights was named Monday as a freshman all-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The honor is the fourth for Speights, who was also named a freshman all-American by The Athletic, USA Today and 247Sports in December.

Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia and played his senior season at Crescent Valley High, was second on the team with 73 tackles, which ranks third among all freshmen nationally. The linebacker was also second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with 3.5 sacks.

Sixty-three of those 73 tackles came over the last seven games of the season.

Speights had four 10-plus tackle games over that seven-game stretch, with 18 against Washington, was the most by a true or redshirt freshman this past season. It also ranked as the ninth-best single-game effort in school history.

That 18-tackle effort against the Huskies earned Speights the Pac-12 freshman of the week award.

Speights has given the Beavers back-to-back freshman all-Americans with running back Jermar Jefferson earning five such honors last season.

