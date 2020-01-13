OSU football: Speights lands honor

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights has picked up another freshman all-America honor as the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) named him to its first team on Monday.

The honor is the fourth of the year for Speights, who was also named a freshman all-American by The Athletic, USA Today and 247Sports, all in December.

Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia, was second on the team with 73 tackles in 2019, which ranks third among all freshmen nationally. The linebacker was also second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with 3.5 sacks.

Sixty-three of those 73 tackles came over the last seven games of the season.

Speights, an accountancy major, had four 10-plus tackle efforts over that seven-game stretch, with a notable 18 against Washington, which was the most by a true or redshirt freshman nationally in 2019. It also ranked as the ninth-best single-game effort in school history.

That 18-tackle effort against the Huskies netted Speights Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

