OSU football: Starting quarterback, depth chart announcements could come this weekend

There isn’t much more Tristan Gebbia could have done during Saturday’s scrimmage to take hold of Oregon State’s starting quarterback job.
But if the redshirt junior is indeed going to be the Beavers’ starter on Nov. 7, he won’t find out until this weekend at the earliest.
Coach Jonathan Smith said Tuesday that he wants to personally meet with each of his players later this week and let them know where they stand in position battles. After that, he will announce his starting quarterback and unveil Oregon State’s two-deep.
“You know, we’re getting close,” Smith said when asked about the quarterback competition. “What we’re planning to do, really with every position, is sit down individually with these guys Thursday and Friday and let them know where they’re at. What we plan to do is let those guys know first. Following that, we’ll make things public where every position stands in the middle of the weekend.”
With all that being said, Smith sounded quite happy with Gebbia’s performance when he talked with reporters on Saturday. After watching tape from the scrimmage, he found even more to like.
“I thought Tristan was really accurate and good with his decisions,” Smith said. “That was my impression walking off the field. … We talked with him about being more accurate, and he was. He showed some good touch. He had a couple of really good reps in the pocket where he had to move his feet and keep his eyes up, extending the play. That showed up on tape. He looks comfortable. He’s in command out there. I think the guy has a bunch of confidence in him.”
While many of the Beavers’ starters have presumably been decided already, there are still a few battles unfolding. Oregon State has a deep wideout group to choose from, and freshman Zeriah Beason is making a push for a starting spot after a stellar scrimmage performance on Saturday.
There are also spots up for grabs in the defensive secondary and along the offensive line — specifically, the two guard spots.
But just as important at all those positions will be the players who nab the backup spots, as they figure to see plenty of playing time, too.
“We say starters, but we rotate a good amount on both sides of the ball. I mean, exactly how the rotation plays out, that is in play at receiver,” Smith said. “Then defensively, secondary, that thing is still yet to be decided. … But you’re gonna see nine guys, let’s say. The rotation part, and then where we list ones and twos, you’re gonna see a lot of guys that are listed as a two but play a bunch of snaps.”
Which players are on the field for the first snap of the game will also depend heavily on which personnel package the Beavers elect to roll out — so the term ‘starter’ is somewhat loose.
“Some of it depends on what the first play of the game is, to be honest,” Smith said. "(Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren) will decide what we’re going to open up the game with and those guys are declared the starters. Well, if he’s got two tight ends in the game, then it’s only two receivers. If he’s got four receivers in the game, then he’s got four.”
Injury update
There were a few players absent during Saturday’s scrimmage — most notably safety David Morris, linebacker Addison Gumbs and defensive lineman Evan Bennett.
Smith isn’t typically one to go into depth on injuries, and said all three players should be good to go for Oregon State’s season opener on Nov. 7.
“(Gumbs) is still working through a light hamstring. I don’t want to get into specifics with him. That is where it’s at,” Smith said. “We’re still very optimistic that he’ll be good to go in Game 1. Same thing with Bennett. Not a long-term thing. Optimistic for Game 1. Morris the same thing, hamstring-wise with him.”
Saturday standouts
Now that Smith has had a chance to go back and review the tape from Saturday’s scrimmage, he said there were a few players who stood out on film, in addition to Gebbia.
In particular, defensive back Alton Julian and a couple of Oregon State’s defensive linemen caught his eye.
“Alton Julian flies around — he makes some plays,” Smith said. “I think he got robbed on an interception, they called him out of bounds. After watching the tape, that guy showed up quite a bit. The interior defensive line — I know the first-team defense didn’t have their best day — but those guys continue to create some havoc. I’m really, really happy with where they’re at. They showed up on Saturday.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!