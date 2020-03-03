OSU football: Successful first day of practice

With the sun shining and fairly warm temperatures, the Oregon State football team returned to the practice field Tuesday morning for the first of 15 practices, which wraps up with the Spring Game on April 18.
The energy level was high even though the Beavers won’t play a real game until traveling to Oklahoma State for the Sept. 3 season opener — six months away.
“I thought the guys were excited to be back on the field again,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “Awesome weather out here today. I just think there were some good plays on both sides of the ball. I think there's some new faces that we as coaches were kind of excited to see and for the first time in kind of a live setting. A lot of positive things and I think at the same time a lot of really good film for us coaches and players to learn from the first day.”
So what can you really glean from the first day of “spring” practices?
“A lot of individual technique, starting with stance, and just some of the basic things that they can bring in the team and Skelly drills, you know as we get to later in practice,” Lindgren said.
“From an individual standpoint, each position coach can have so much particularly for new players that they can they can hit on the details.”
Junior Tristan Gebbia, likely the front-runner to take over for Jake Luton at the quarterback position, said the energy level and attention to detail were right where they needed to be on the first day.
“That's really the two things that you can really focus on,” he said. “Physicality, too, for sure, but until you get those pads on you really don't know. But the attention to detail is No. 1 for sure, that's what you’re laying a base as. You want to be fundamentally sound in everything that you're doing, especially when you don't have pads on.”
Lindgren said the position you can tell the most from early is at quarterback, especially in 11-on-11 drills.
“From seeing coverages, to the timing of your drop, to ball placement, to reading progressions, there's so much stuff that we can teach,” he said. “That's what I really enjoy (about having) an off day tomorrow where we can really watch the film with these guys and they can learn from it.”
Running back Jermar Jefferson, who battled a foot injury that limited his playing time last season, also liked what he saw out of the team.
“I saw a lot of progress within the defense and the offense and the quarterbacks and running backs and I feel like the team is going to be really good this year,” he said. “Everybody's bought into the program and knows what they're doing.”
Gebbia agrees: “I think we’ve got a lot of guys coming back, a lot of really good players coming back, and I think that we’ve got the tools and the pieces to be to be really good this year.”
Jefferson said the offseason was good to him and he feels 100 percent heading into spring. He was also sporting a new jersey number — 6.
That’s the number he wore when he started playing Pop Warner and now that Luton has departed, it was available.
"My family was asking me when am I going to get back into No. 6 and I was like this year," he said. "They got all excited and stuff."
Even the newcomers could feel the positive vibes of Tuesday's practice.
“It didn't really feel like it was a first day of spring ball, and I've been in spring camp before, it felt like everyone was kind of ready to work,” junior college transfer quarterback Chance Nolan said. “I think everyone knows kind of their job and their role this year. And this offseason training session went really good and I think they all came out here and they were really ready to go today.”