OSU football: Successful first day of practice

With the sun shining and fairly warm temperatures, the Oregon State football team returned to the practice field Tuesday morning for the first of 15 practices, which wraps up with the Spring Game on April 18.

The energy level was high even though the Beavers won’t play a real game until traveling to Oklahoma State for the Sept. 3 season opener — six months away.

“I thought the guys were excited to be back on the field again,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “Awesome weather out here today. I just think there were some good plays on both sides of the ball. I think there's some new faces that we as coaches were kind of excited to see and for the first time in kind of a live setting. A lot of positive things and I think at the same time a lot of really good film for us coaches and players to learn from the first day.”

So what can you really glean from the first day of “spring” practices?

“A lot of individual technique, starting with stance, and just some of the basic things that they can bring in the team and Skelly drills, you know as we get to later in practice,” Lindgren said.

“From an individual standpoint, each position coach can have so much particularly for new players that they can they can hit on the details.”