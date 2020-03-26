OSU football: Talite Moala rejoins program as recruiting assistant

Talite “JR” Moala has joined the Oregon State football program as a recruiting assistant. He will serve in a graduate assistant role and will support on-campus logistics in the Beavers’ recruiting efforts.

This will be Moala’s second tenure on staff as he was a member of the program from 2015-17 as a quality control coach and defensive intern.

Moala, a 2019 graduate of Oregon State with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, played college football as a linebacker at Portland State and El Camino Junior College.

His late older brother, Tevita, played linebacker for the Beavers during the 1999 and 2000 seasons. His younger brother, Eric Moala, played linebacker for OSU from 2005-07. He also has two other brothers, Fili and Tolu. Fili played for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-14) after playing defensive tackle at USC (2005-08); Tolu played linebacker for Oklahoma State (2008-10).

