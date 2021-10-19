OSU football: Third-down conversions playing a part in offensive success

Oregon State can point to a number of factors that have allowed the offense to keep the chains moving this season.
Through six games, halfway through the regular season, the Beavers lead the Pac-12 Conference and are sixth in the country among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in third-down conversions at 51.4%, having successfully reached the line to gain on 37 of 72 attempts.
That percentage will be tested Saturday, as OSU (4-2, 2-1) hosts Utah (4-2, 3-0) in a conference game at Reser Stadium. The Utes are fourth in the Pac-12 in defensive third-down conversions at 36.3%.
Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren says his team’s conversion percentage is a number he pays close attention to during and after games.
“I look at that at halftime just to see where you’re at. We’re shooting for 45%, kind of as a total, of where we’d like to be,” Lindgren said. “Any time you’re above 50 I feel like you’re doing a pretty good job. So it’s been good to see that number up there and hopefully that will continue.”
After going 5 of 15 on third downs in the season opener at Purdue, Oregon State has been 32 of 57 (56.1%) since and 17 of 35 (48.6%) in three Pac-12 games.
OSU’s lowest percentage since the Purdue game came against Washington (6 of 13, 46.2%). In the other four contests, the conversion rate has been 50% or better.
Arizona State is second in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions at 49.4% and Arizona last at 27.8%.
“I just put that to our O-line. I think we’re able to run the ball a lot on third down when we want to,” quarterback Chance Nolan said. “Our ability for our receivers to make contested catches. When we get man coverage on third down, these teams are going to try to come in and man you up and make you earn it.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
The Beavers’ running game has certainly been a factor in helping keep third downs to a manageable yardage.
Led by running back B.J. Baylor, Oregon State is first in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (242.5). The Beavers are also first in scoring offense (34.0 points), second in total offense (441.8 yards) and second in yards per play (6.56).
Baylor, when asked about his team’s ability to convert on third downs, kept it simple.
“Just being disciplined and executing, everybody in the game,” he said. “All 11 doing their job and coach Lindgren calling some good plays.”
The Beavers’ offensive line — of which the starters are tackles Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper, guards Jake Levengood and Nous Keobounnam and center Nathan Eldridge — was one of 19 named this week to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. The postseason award is given to the nation’s top offensive line.
OSU has allowed 18 total tackles for loss (the third fewest in the country) and of those just six are sacks (tied for third in the nation). Both those statistics lead the Pac-12.
“Any time you’re having success on first and second down, particularly running the ball and getting yourself into that third-and-short, third-and-medium zone, you’re going to have a lot better chance of executing there,” Lindgren said.
The coach added that third downs will be key Saturday due to the success Utah has in making it tough for opposing offense to convert and maintain possession of the ball.
Lindgren said because Oregon State sometimes tests opposing defenses on fourth downs (which the Beavers have done nine times this season), gaining solid yardage on third downs even if not getting a first down is important in order to provide a better opportunity on fourth.
Nolan echoed Lindgren’s thoughts on the importance of staying out of third-and-long situations.
“Our offense, we want to be on track, move the ball, be on time with what we’re doing,” he said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.