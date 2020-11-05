OSU football: Three Beavers tabbed as preseason all-Pac-12 selections

A handful of Oregon State players were selected to the preseason all-Pac-12 teams, which are voted on by reporters who cover the conference.

After a breakout 2019 season, OSU linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. landed on the preseason first team and received nearly as many first-team votes as any player in the conference.

Rashed Jr. was a first-team choice on 20 out of 22 ballots. Only Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux and Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, each with 21, received more votes.

Last season, Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and was third nationally with 14 sacks; both totals were single-season school records. He was tabbed as a preseason first-team all-American by numerous publications.

The lone other Beaver to crack the first or second team was junior running back Jermar Jefferson, who received a nod for the second-team offense. Jefferson was a second-team preseason selection last year, too, and was an offensive force when healthy in 2019.

Jefferson played in just nine games, starting six, and still tallied eight rushing touchdowns and 685 yards on the ground. As a true freshman in 2018, Jefferson ran for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns.