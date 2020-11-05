OSU football: Three Beavers tabbed as preseason all-Pac-12 selections

A handful of Oregon State players were selected to the preseason all-Pac-12 teams, which are voted on by reporters who cover the conference.
After a breakout 2019 season, OSU linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. landed on the preseason first team and received nearly as many first-team votes as any player in the conference.
Rashed Jr. was a first-team choice on 20 out of 22 ballots. Only Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux and Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, each with 21, received more votes.
Last season, Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and was third nationally with 14 sacks; both totals were single-season school records. He was tabbed as a preseason first-team all-American by numerous publications.
The lone other Beaver to crack the first or second team was junior running back Jermar Jefferson, who received a nod for the second-team offense. Jefferson was a second-team preseason selection last year, too, and was an offensive force when healthy in 2019.
Jefferson played in just nine games, starting six, and still tallied eight rushing touchdowns and 685 yards on the ground. As a true freshman in 2018, Jefferson ran for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Brandon Kipper received honorable mention for the Beavers. Kipper started all 12 games at right tackle in 2019 and received honorable mention all-Pac-12 after the season. With three starters gone from last year’s team, he figures to be the anchor of Oregon State’s offensive line this year.
USC led the way with six first-team selections. Among those was defensive back Talanoa Hufanga, who starred at Crescent Valley High School.
Oregon had eight selections in total. Running back C.J. Verdell made the first-team offense, while Thibodeaux, defensive lineman Jordon Scott and defensive back Deommodore Lenoir were picked for the first-team defense.
Wide receiver Johnny Johnson and defensive back Mykael Wright both earned second-team nods, and Wright also was an honorable mention all-purpose selection. Linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia was an honorable mention pick as well.
