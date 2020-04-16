OSU football: Tibesar remains upbeat about fall

Missing out on the spring practices is a little more problematic for those new to the program.

“Especially probably on the defensive back area,” Tibesar said. “Guys that joined us in January that we would have loved to have gotten in all 15 practices this spring that have them get up to speed and take advantage of those practice reps.

“Don’t get me wrong, these Zoom meeting don’t replace spring ball. They don’t. They’re making the best of the situation we’re currently in and it’s not just us, every program in the country is going through this kind of adversity. We probably more talk to our guys who can adjusts who can adapt, who can use this time to get better? And if we stay on task with our schoolwork, with our studying the playbook and everybody is at their position meetings and you’re staying true to your workouts, can we get an advantage over another team whose players maybe aren’t being as disciplined?”

Many sports seasons and events have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

There has been talk of the country going without football in the fall, but Tibesar remains upbeat about the subject.

“I guess I’m a just a positive person in general and so I’m very optimistic that we’re going to play our season in some form or fashion and at some point,” he said. “It may be different, it may be shortened, it may be just be a conference season, it may be delayed a month. It may be delayed two months. I have a hard time believing that we’re not going to play some form of a season, even if it doesn’t occur until November, December, January. I think athletic departments across the country are going to have to play college football or it will be a financial disaster for many, many athletic departments.”

