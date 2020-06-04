OSU football: Tight end Carley dismissed for racist language

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has dismissed freshman tight end Rocco Carley from the football team for using racist language in an audio recording.
Carley used insensitive language to describe African Americans, homosexuals and people of the Muslim faith in the recording, which surfaced Wednesday.
Smith heard the recording and quickly alerted athletic director Scott Barnes.
"We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment," Smith said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech."
Carley, who went to Kennedy High School in Mt. Angel, issued an apology on Twitter, saying the video was taken about three years ago in a group chat in which he was saying “stupid things” with some high school friends.
"This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me,” Carley said. “I was doing an accent of a southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny.
"This is no way shape or form makes what I said right. I am truthfully sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation."
Between Carley’s 10:08 p.m. apology, and Smith’s 10:53 p.m. dismissal, a handful of Oregon State players voiced their disgust with Carley’s actions.
“I am embarrassed at my teammates actions this is not a representation of Oregon State Football.. This situation will be handled!” senior defensive back Isaiah Dunn Tweeted.
In a direct response to Carley’s apology, junior defensive back Jaydon Grant Tweeted: “I see a JUSTIFICATION not an apology. I’m not hearing it bro, and I truly pray that God removes all that hate from your heart. I pray that God gives you the ability to educate yourself about racism and not simply say “I am in no way shape or form a racist” God bless you.”
