OSU football: 'Too little, too late' after Beavers dig a big hole against Ducks

EUGENE — Oregon State made some plays in Saturday’s second half to put a scare into Oregon.

But not enough after spotting the opponent a three-score halftime lead, and with that opponent continuing to put points on the scoreboard.

The Beavers scored four touchdowns after halftime but couldn’t overcome the early deficit, falling 38-29 to the No. 11 Ducks in the rivalry game at Autzen Stadium.

OSU (7-5, 5-4) now awaits the announcement of its bowl opponent and destination after the program qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2013.

Oregon (10-2, 7-2) wrapped up the Pac-12 North Division title and will get a rematch with Utah in the conference championship game Friday in Las Vegas.

The Beavers trailed 24-3 at halftime Saturday and were never able to make it a one-score game.

“We just got off to a slow start. We can’t let that happen,” said Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave said. “We came in the second half and were able to put up 26 points. But it was too little, too late.”

After Oregon dominated the first two quarters, Oregon State finally found some momentum coming out of halftime.

Three plays for double-digit yardage — a 10-yard B.J. Baylor run, a 27-yard catch for Trevon Bradford and a 12-yard Teagan Quitoriano grab to the Oregon 3 — set up Musgrave’s 4-yard touchdown pass from Chance Nolan.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The two-point conversion run was blown up in the backfield, leaving the Ducks with a 24-9 lead.

The Beavers then forced the Ducks’ first punt to hang onto their positive push.

But OSU also had to punt after failing to get out of its own territory, and Oregon’s offense heated up again. The Ducks covered 85 yards in 10 plays, as Anthony Brown hit Kris Hutson for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

That left the Beavers down three scores again with 12 minutes left.

OSU made it interesting, as Musgrave’s 35-yard catch on the first play of the ensuing drive had the Beavers threatening again.

Tyjon Lindsey caught a 21-yard pass to the Oregon 14, and two plays later Baylor dove across the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown. The Beavers went for two, and Ducks defensive back Verone McKinley III stopped Bradford just short of the goal line, leaving it 31-15.

The Beavers weren’t done, recovering an onside kick and quickly scoring again, this time on a Nolan-to-Bradford 15 yarder. But Nolan was hit as he threw in Bradford’s direction on the two-point pass, and the ball sailed over the receiver’s head.

OSU was again close, down 10 with 8:28 left, but Oregon came back with a five-minute drive that Travis Dye capped with a 1-yard touchdown run to exert full control again.

“They played well offensively in the first half. Get them off the field, couldn’t do it,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “We were down. This team has been this way for a long time, I think, of playing to the end, scratching and clawing and never giving up.”

Third-down defense, an area that OSU struggled with throughout the season, haunted the Beavers again Saturday.

The Ducks were 10 of 13 on third-down conversions, including 5 of 7 in the first half.

“I just don’t think we were winning our one-on-one matchups in the first half, and part of it was third downs. We always preach we need to challenge guys and put down a line on that third down. They made the plays and we didn’t,” said Oregon State safety Jaydon Grant. “Getting them to third down and then not getting them off the field always hurts. They had a lot of third-down conversions throughout the game, a couple of them were on me.”

Smith was asked about his decision to try two-point conversions on all four second-half touchdowns, of which OSU converted one.

“We’re coming down here to win the game, and if you just play the game as is the normal strategy you’re going to end up tying trying to match their score,” he said. “We were going to go for two to try to win the game. So the logic is you go for two earlier, so you know how that plays out so you can have your strategy based off of it after. So not totally second-guessing.”

The Beavers were outgained in total yards 506-393.

Nolan was 25-of-39 passing for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Musgrave had seven catches for 85 yards and Bradford six for 79, both with a score. Zeriah Beason added five receptions for 54 yards.

With the large deficit, OSU was forced to go away from its conference-leading rushing offense more than it would have liked.

Baylor finished with 59 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Trey Lowe 20 yards on four attempts. The Beavers were without running back Deshaun Fenwick due to injury.

Linebacker Avery Roberts, who left the first quarter of the previous week’s home win against Arizona State with an ankle injury and didn’t return, had 13 tackles, six of them solo. Safety Kitan Oladapo added nine tackles.

For Oregon, Brown was 23-of-28 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 83 yards and a score.

Dye had 99 yards rushing and two scores and four catches for 39 yards. Hutson, one of the young receivers seeing more playing time with three teammates unavailable, had a team-high seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.