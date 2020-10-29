OSU football: Versatility will be key among Beavers' competitive group of defensive backs

Last season, only 13 teams in all of college football surrendered more passing yards per-game than Oregon State. When it came to generating takeaways, the Beavers weren’t much better — they ranked 91st out of 130 Division 1 teams in interceptions per-game.
Oregon State’s coaches and players are well aware and they have made creating more turnovers a top priority during fall camp.
The Beavers hope to see an immediate boost in takeaways by attempting to strip more ball carriers or jump more passing lanes — on Thursday, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar teased cornerback Isaiah Dunn about the fact that he has never intercepted a pass while at Oregon State.
“He’s well aware, so we don’t have to bring it up to him,” Tibesar said. “We’re hoping that’s going to change.”
Actively attempting to create more turnovers might provide a huge boost for the Beavers defense as a whole this season. But the competition coming from inside the Valley Football Center might be just as important.
Oregon State returns a ton of experience at the cornerback and safety positions and the Beavers have also loaded up on newcomers who could contribute right away. Many of those players are capable of playing all over the secondary and that versatility has created a much more competitive environment than in past seasons.
That is due in large part to what Oregon State secondary coach Blue Adams demands of his players.
“It’s really competitive,” Dunn said. “I was just having a conversation with Jaydon Grant the other day. I told him if I could give advice to a player coming in to play for coach Blue, it would be that you need to learn to play more than one position. There’s a lot of guys on the field that can play corner, that play safety, that can play nickel. You’ve got to get out of your comfort zone and learn multiple positions just to get on the field.”
The versatility of Grant, who spent much of last year as nickel corner but is a likely starter at safety this season, has been contagious.
“We’ve got a few guys who have stepped up,” Dunn said. “Last year, the football IQ was coming along and it was only a few guys. But now it’s become multiple guys. We’ve got Jaydon, who can play corner, nickel and he can play both safety spots. You’ve got Wynston Russell who can play all three. (Akili Arnold) can play all three, myself included, I can play all three. It’s starting to have an effect on the whole room now.”
Dunn said he is up to 194 pounds this season, 12 heavier than he played at last year, and believes the added weight would allow him to play safety if he were ever needed there. The Beavers were already deep at safety — Grant and David Morris are the presumed starters there, and Arnold and Mason Moran are more than capable in reserve.
But during camp, Alton Julian, a redshirt sophomore who transferred in from College of San Mateo, has been turning heads over the past few weeks.
“I think the guy that was not on our football team last year that has made the biggest impression has been Alton Julian,” Tibesar said. “He’s really showed up for us. He’s made some nice plays. In the scrimmage, he did have an interception last Saturday. He’s made some good plays coming up and being physical from the safety position.
“It’s been encouraging — we’ve got a lot of guys who were either role players or backup players — seeing them improve and how well that they’ve grown into the defense in the last year.”
Numerous players throughout fall camp said the ‘family’ feel that Adams creates among Oregon State’s secondary group has been crucial. Now in his second season with the Beavers, Adams has been able to bring a sense of continuity and competition that was missing at times in previous years.
“It’s been really nice,” Dunn said. “I got to build a better relationship with this man. He came in and he’s worked me and pushed me to limits that I like to be pushed to. He grinds us, and I’m more appreciative of that now going into my senior year.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
