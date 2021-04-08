OSU football: Veteran Beavers’ defense ready to ‘show what we can do’

Oregon State’s players are tired of constantly being asked when the defense is going to ‘make the leap.’

They are ready to make it happen.

After three seasons of delivering mixed results under coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, the Beavers enter 2021 with as much talent and continuity on the defensive side of the ball as they have had in a long, long time. The time has come, the players believe, for that talent to start showing up on the scoreboard.

“There’s this hunger,” junior defensive end Simon Sandberg said of the mood surrounding the team during spring ball. “We know we’re so much more than what we’ve shown. I think everybody just wants to show what we can do now.”

That starts with creating more takeaways.

It’s no secret the Beavers didn’t generate enough turnovers last season; defensive coordinator Tibesar talked about it on a nearly weekly basis.

He and the rest of Oregon State’s coaches are so determined to up the pressure on other teams that they conducted a study during the offseason of how teams around the nation have generated fumbles in recent seasons.